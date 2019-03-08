Advanced search

Goal and man of the match award not enough for St Albans City's David Longe-King

PUBLISHED: 06:34 19 August 2019

David Longe-King's header loops up and in for St Albans City's equaliser against Dorking Wanderers. Picture: JIM STANDEN

David Longe-King's header loops up and in for St Albans City's equaliser against Dorking Wanderers. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Archant

His goal ensured St Albans City picked up a point against Dorking Wanderers and helped him earn the man of the match award from supporters - but David Longe-King was still not a happy man at the final whistle.

David Longe-King had mixed emotions after scoring in St Albans City's draw with Dorking Wanderers. Picture: TGS PHOTODavid Longe-King had mixed emotions after scoring in St Albans City's draw with Dorking Wanderers. Picture: TGS PHOTO

His looping header on 65 minutes from David Noble's free-kick was his first for the club but the big centre-half says he is far more concerned about the other end of the pitch and the fact that Saints have yet to register a victory in five National League South fixtures.

"Their goal was my fault," he told Herts Ad Sport. "I could have been tighter to their number nine. It's kind of balanced out by my goal but we still didn't get the win.

"Scoring is not my job, defending is."

Even if it is still early in the season, their was a sense that City needed to get something out of the game after the hugely disappointing 3-0 loss to Braintree Town four days earlier.

Longe-King whole-heartedly agreed with that and expressed frustration at not getting that elusive first win.

He said: "Tuesday wasn't us, we didn't turn up. We played well against Dartford and Dulwich and should have won those games and we should have won against Dorking, we missed two one-on-ones.

"And they had two chances, one Deano has saved and one they've scored from.

"That's the difference. We're not taking our chances and other teams are. That's the story at the moment.

"I can count on one hand how many chances other teams have had against us and the difference is they are clinical and we're not.

"It will come but it's frustrating, especially for us but I can imagine for the fans too."

Saturday's contest saw him reunited in the middle of the back four with James Kaloczi, after the latter had been asked to play as a defensive midfielder in the first-half against the Iron.

And he is enjoying building the partnership with a familiar face.

He said: "I've known James for a couple of years and played with him both here and at Dunstable.

"I know what he is all about. He's more of a ball winner and I'm more of a sweeper.

"It works perfectly."

