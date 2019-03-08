Allinson happy to take a point but learning curve continues for St Albans City at Slough

Joe Iaciofano was on target again for St Albans City at Slough Town, his fifth of the season. Picture: JIM STANDEN Archant

A point at Slough Town in a 1-1 draw would have been taken before the kick-off but St Albans City manager Ian Allinson says his side need to learn to put games to bed.

Joe Iaciofano cancelled out a first-half strike from former Hitchin Town striker Matt Lench and during that second-half spell Saints threatened to run riot.

They couldn't find a breakthrough though, Albert Adu's effort that cannoned off the crossbar the closest they came, and Allinson was left to run those missed chances.

He said: "I thought we started well and for the first 25 minutes we controlled the game without really dominating it.

"But then we got a little too deep, started giving the ball away cheap and they came back into it.

"We started slowly in the second half but worked ourselves back into it and we had a 15-minute spell where we could have put the game to bed.

"We've scored one and had two or three breaks with an overlap but our final pass wasn't good enough.

"It was probably a fair result. They'd picked up two very good results before this and we'd have taken a draw before coming here.

"But we could have won it in those 15 minutes and we've still got loads to learn.

"Some of the players need to know when to play and when not to play and we've got to learn when to shoot and share.

"Joe got in a couple of times in that second half and it might have been easier for him to pass the ball instead of trying to work a shot."

The point capped a much better eight days for City with their first win of the season coming on bank holiday Monday against Concord.

But the draw at the Rebels was their fourth in the opening eight league games and that will have to stop soon said the gaffer.

"It's been positive over the last week but we've got to stop these draws," he admitted.

"They aren't good for you in the long run and we have to start winning games.

"They've been on a good run and it was a tough game.

"We had to defend stoutly in the second half but we have to put teams to bed when we have the chances."