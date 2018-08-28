Advanced search

More miles on the horizon for St Albans City after Truro postponement

PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:00 02 December 2018

Michael Clark in action for East Thurrock United in January in a match won 7-2 by St Albans City. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Archant

St Albans City face an extra four hours of travelling after their game against Truro City was postponed early on Saturday morning.

The match was due to be played at Plainmoor, home of Torquay United where the Cornishmen have been playing this season.

But the waterlogged surface means Saints now face the prospect of going to Treyew Road with the White Tigers due to return home after the New Year.

But City manager Ian Allinson says they will just have to get on with it.

He said: “Going to Torquay took four hours off the round trip so it’s disappointing from that side of things.

“They are probably guided by Torquay’s rules and regulations so we have to respect that but at least they let us know as quickly as they could.

“But we’ll have to do it in January now which will mean a 12-hour journey and probably two days off for the players.

“It’s difficult but we’re in this league for these types of game and we have to respect the decisions.”

St Albans were due to give a debut to Michael Clark in Devon with the announcement of the former Leyton Orient centre-back coming late on Friday.

That signature was hastened by the injury picked up by Tom Bender in the FA Trophy defeat against Weymouth on Tuesday night.

Allinson said: “[Tom] has definitely broken two toes and is in a boot at the moment which means anything from two to four weeks.

“But they can’t tell the full extent of the injury due to the swelling around the bottom of the foot.

“Once the swelling goes down they’ll know more from a further x-ray and we’ll keep our fingers crossed that there’s no further damage.

“If it is a metatarsal it’s four to six weeks and if something has to be pinned it’s four to six weeks.

“It’s a massive blow because after a slow start due to a virus in the summer, Tom was coming back and really playing well and has a major part defensively for us.

“[Signing Michael] is something we’ve been looking at over the last few weeks and we actually signed him after Tuesday.

“We were always going to bring a defender in as I felt we were lacking there.

“We haven’t really got to grips with the defending in this league apart from when we had Richard Sho-Silva scoring goals and keeping clean sheets.

“There’s been a lot of pressure on Tom, Lewis Knight and David Diedhiou and we’ll have to take each game as it comes.

“But after Tuesday it was vital we got Michael over the line.”

St Albans families are being hit by some of the biggest childcare bills in the region.

