Ian Allinson celebrates St Albans City milestone and believes there are more smiles ahead

PUBLISHED: 20:51 23 December 2018

Ian Allinson celebrated 150 games in charge of St Albans City at Eastbourne. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Ian Allinson believes there could be even more good times around the corner after reaching a St Albans City milestone.

The former Arsenal and Luton Town midfielder took charge of his 150th game for the Clarence Park outfit in the 2-1 win at Eastbourne Borough.

And as well as looking back on what he called an enjoyable time, he also looked the other way and sees a potential period of glory – if the players believe in themselves.

He said: “We came into a hopeless situation and we’ve managed to turn that around and I think there’s been progression over the last two years.

“This year seems a bit slower than those but there’s an influx of big clubs in our league and it’s difficult to compete against some of them.

“But we have to respect the owners and the financial side of things as they are looking to re-house us in a new 6,000 stadium which would be fantastic if we can pull it off.

“It is tough when you talk to players, especially around our way, so we’ve been trying to develop players.

“Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t but we’ve just got to keep working extremely hard.

“The first year we had the bonus of the FA Cup, last year it was the FA Trophy and this year we have had neither which is why it has been so flat recently.

“If we can pick up a few points there will be a few more smiles around the place.

“I keep saying to the players we are good enough to make the play-offs but they have to believe in themselves.

“I believe in that changing room as does Glen, but the players have to approach every game as if it is a game we need to win to get into the play-offs.”

