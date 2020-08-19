Advanced search

New St Albans City signing Luke Warner-Eley targeting National League South play-offs

PUBLISHED: 14:42 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:42 19 August 2020

Full-back Luke Warner-Eley has moved from Royston Town to St Albans City. Picture: DANNY LOO

Danny Loo Photography 2016

New St Albans City signing Luke Warner-Eley believes the squad assembled in the summer is good enough to reach the National League South play-offs “at minimum”.

The left-back officially joined the Saints from Royston Town prior to the 6-0 win over Stotfold after training with the club for the last three weeks.

And he has been impressed with what he has seen so far.

“I’m buzzing to be in and I’ll be even more excited when the season starts,” he told HertsAdSport.

“I haven’t played a competitive match since February so every day of lockdown I’ve been thinking about playing football.

“[St Albans] is nice and local for me and I know some of the boys and the manager.

“I’m looking forward to doing something good this year and with the team we’ve got I think the minimum is the play-offs, and that’s not just the staring 11 either, it is the 18 or 19 we have in the squad.

“All the boys have gelled quite well. There are a few boys like me from steps below but we are doing well and hopefully we just keep winning.”

Warner-Eley, who counts Chesham United, Potters Bar Town and Leverstock Green as former clubs, has tasted football at step two before with a spell at Dartford.

And although he is happy to have made the switch, there is a small pang of regret he couldn’t do it with the Crows.

He said: “It was gutting we couldn’t finish the season at Royston as we had a good FA Trophy run and I think we would have won the league as well.

“We had a great group of lads but I’m glad to join St Albans.”

Manager Ian Allinson is glad he has joined too after admitting early in the summer he had hoped to land a left-back.

He said: “Luke’s been with us for about three weeks now and he’s done really well.

“He’s earned himself a deal and he looks bright.

“We’ve just got to keep everybody’s feet on the ground and take each week as it comes.”

