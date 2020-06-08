Long-serving trio extend St Albans City stay

Tom Bender is among the first three players to re-sign with National League South St Albans City. Picture: ST ALBANS CITY Archant

St Albans City have retained the services of three of their long-serving players for the new National League South season.

Manager Ian Allinson (left) with Zane Banton, one of three players to re-sign with National League South St Albans City. Picture: ST ALBANS CITY Manager Ian Allinson (left) with Zane Banton, one of three players to re-sign with National League South St Albans City. Picture: ST ALBANS CITY

David Noble, Tom Bender and Zane Banton have played over 450 games between them in a City shirt and become the first players to commit to another year at Clarence Park.

And manager Ian Allinson was delighted to get the signatures of all three.

He said: “David was nothing short of trememndous for me last season. There was talk about it being his last in football but I think he’s shown that if he’s managed correctly he can be as vital now as he’s ever been for the club.

“He had that ankle injury last year that kept him out for a while and I wasn’t sure where he would be both physically and mentally with it [but] the time off seemed to fuel his hunger for the game and we’ve subsequently benefitted because of it.

“He’s a leader and is well respected. YOu don’t win the player’s player award by going through the motions and he’s stepped up a level this time around. I think he’ll carry that into the next campaign.

“Tom has been nothing less exemplary for me and it’s a massive boost to have him on board for another year.

“I like the way he plays the game but more importantly I like the way he presents himself on and off the pitch. He’s another lad who leads from the front and the way he goes about his business is exactly the kind of work wthic I look for.

“Zane is a great lad and like with both David and Tom he’s shown great loyalty to us. He’s worked hard on his fitness and it’s almost like having a new player at times.

“It’s his fourth year here and he hasn’t let injuries get in the way of his progression. He’s chipped in with nine goals [this year] which is a good return but it’s the energy he brings to the equation which is the most impressive attribute to his game.

“Without fail he’ll easily run over 12,000 yards in a game. His dedication the club and his team-mates is flawless.

“With these three already on board I now have an excellent nucleus to build a team around.”

One player who will not be staying though is Sam Merson with the departure of the popular striker being confirmed over the weekend.