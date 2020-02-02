Advanced search

Watford's youngster Gordon believes he and St Albans City can achieve their goals

PUBLISHED: 06:48 03 February 2020

Joe Iaciofano in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Joe Iaciofano in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Archant

Lewis Gordon is looking forward to rolling up his sleeves and embracing his first taste of senior football - while at the same time guiding St Albans City to National League South safety.

Joe Iaciofano in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDENJoe Iaciofano in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN

The full-back made his debut for the Saints in the 2-1 loss at home to Welling United, 24 hours after joining from Watford.

Jamie Fielding in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDENJamie Fielding in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN

And the 18-year-old gave a good showing despite the disappointment of the result.

James Kaloczi in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDENJames Kaloczi in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN

"I did alright," he said. "It's not nice when you're a defender and you're in a team that concedes two goals but I got forward well and linked up well.

Joe Iaciofano in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDENJoe Iaciofano in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN

"It's just about getting comfortable and getting to know my team.

St Albans City's Steve Conroy, Ian Allinson and Chris Winton. Picture: JIM STANDENSt Albans City's Steve Conroy, Ian Allinson and Chris Winton. Picture: JIM STANDEN

"Anywhere that you can play men's football is a good opportunity for me to get a feel for real football.

Jefferson Louis in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDENJefferson Louis in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN

"When you look at U23 football and you see the way people play you can think it is a bit soft.

St Albans City's Sam Merson acknowledges the fans after the game with Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDENSt Albans City's Sam Merson acknowledges the fans after the game with Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN

"When you come down here and you have a right old battle, it is good."

Joe Iaciofano in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDENJoe Iaciofano in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN

And he admitted the contest with the Wings was exactly what he expected.

Joe Iaciofano in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDENJoe Iaciofano in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN

"It was a good battle," he said. "We took a while to get into the game in the first half and the first goal hurt us, it was a sloppy goal.

Jefferson Louis in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDENJefferson Louis in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN

"Second half we started well and they got a lucky goal, it came out of nowhere and it was deflected.

Joe Iaciofano in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDENJoe Iaciofano in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN

"We did get a goal back but we were always chasing the game and they did well defensively."

David Noble in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDENDavid Noble in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Signing so late in the week meant the young Hornet only met his new team-mates prior to the clash at Clarence Park.

David Noble in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDENDavid Noble in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN

But from what he has already seen, he feels both he and St Albans City can come out of the season with successes in the bag.

Joe Iaciofano in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDENJoe Iaciofano in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN

He said: "If we stick to what we know and battle together and go into each game with a positive mindset then we can do very well and get out of the situation we're in.

"Having just met the boys today they seem like a good group that want to challenge themselves and do well.

"Everyone seems up the fight.

"Coming into a team that is in a relegation battle is good for me. It will help my mind-set if I was to push on into the first-team as they are struggling as well."

Most Read

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Three Princes reveal how their path to TV fame was born from brotherly love

Princes to Kings on The Michael McIntyre Show.

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

St Albans flat closure order granted over drug use

PC Dan Bleach, Simran Chana from the police community safety unit and PC Mike Wilson at Ellis House in St Albans, where a closure order has been granted. Picture: Herts police

‘Marathon man’ to launch regional mental health hub in Hertfordshire

Ben Smith, who ran 401 marathons in 401 days, is launching the Mind regional hub for sports and physical activity in Hertfordshire. Picture: Hertfordshire Sports Partnership

Most Read

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Three Princes reveal how their path to TV fame was born from brotherly love

Princes to Kings on The Michael McIntyre Show.

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

St Albans flat closure order granted over drug use

PC Dan Bleach, Simran Chana from the police community safety unit and PC Mike Wilson at Ellis House in St Albans, where a closure order has been granted. Picture: Herts police

‘Marathon man’ to launch regional mental health hub in Hertfordshire

Ben Smith, who ran 401 marathons in 401 days, is launching the Mind regional hub for sports and physical activity in Hertfordshire. Picture: Hertfordshire Sports Partnership

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Watford’s youngster Gordon believes he and St Albans City can achieve their goals

Joe Iaciofano in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Three Princes reveal how their path to TV fame was born from brotherly love

Princes to Kings on The Michael McIntyre Show.

St Albans Greenpeace exhibition highlights threat of climate change

MP Daisy Cooper attended the St Albans Greenpeace 'Protect the Oceans' exhibition at the Odyssey Cinema. Picture: Greenpeace

‘Marathon man’ to launch regional mental health hub in Hertfordshire

Ben Smith, who ran 401 marathons in 401 days, is launching the Mind regional hub for sports and physical activity in Hertfordshire. Picture: Hertfordshire Sports Partnership
Drive 24