Watford's youngster Gordon believes he and St Albans City can achieve their goals

Joe Iaciofano in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN Archant

Lewis Gordon is looking forward to rolling up his sleeves and embracing his first taste of senior football - while at the same time guiding St Albans City to National League South safety.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joe Iaciofano in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN Joe Iaciofano in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN

The full-back made his debut for the Saints in the 2-1 loss at home to Welling United, 24 hours after joining from Watford.

Jamie Fielding in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN Jamie Fielding in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN

And the 18-year-old gave a good showing despite the disappointment of the result.

James Kaloczi in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN James Kaloczi in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN

"I did alright," he said. "It's not nice when you're a defender and you're in a team that concedes two goals but I got forward well and linked up well.

Joe Iaciofano in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN Joe Iaciofano in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN

"It's just about getting comfortable and getting to know my team.

St Albans City's Steve Conroy, Ian Allinson and Chris Winton. Picture: JIM STANDEN St Albans City's Steve Conroy, Ian Allinson and Chris Winton. Picture: JIM STANDEN

"Anywhere that you can play men's football is a good opportunity for me to get a feel for real football.

Jefferson Louis in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN Jefferson Louis in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN

"When you look at U23 football and you see the way people play you can think it is a bit soft.

St Albans City's Sam Merson acknowledges the fans after the game with Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN St Albans City's Sam Merson acknowledges the fans after the game with Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN

"When you come down here and you have a right old battle, it is good."

Joe Iaciofano in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN Joe Iaciofano in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN

And he admitted the contest with the Wings was exactly what he expected.

Joe Iaciofano in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN Joe Iaciofano in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN

"It was a good battle," he said. "We took a while to get into the game in the first half and the first goal hurt us, it was a sloppy goal.

Jefferson Louis in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN Jefferson Louis in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN

"Second half we started well and they got a lucky goal, it came out of nowhere and it was deflected.

Joe Iaciofano in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN Joe Iaciofano in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN

"We did get a goal back but we were always chasing the game and they did well defensively."

David Noble in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN David Noble in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Signing so late in the week meant the young Hornet only met his new team-mates prior to the clash at Clarence Park.

David Noble in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN David Noble in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN

But from what he has already seen, he feels both he and St Albans City can come out of the season with successes in the bag.

Joe Iaciofano in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN Joe Iaciofano in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN

He said: "If we stick to what we know and battle together and go into each game with a positive mindset then we can do very well and get out of the situation we're in.

"Having just met the boys today they seem like a good group that want to challenge themselves and do well.

"Everyone seems up the fight.

"Coming into a team that is in a relegation battle is good for me. It will help my mind-set if I was to push on into the first-team as they are struggling as well."