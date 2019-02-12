Advanced search

Liam Sole pounces late to give St Albans City a share of the points at Wealdstone

PUBLISHED: 18:52 16 February 2019

David Diedhiou scored St Albans City's first in the 2-2 draw at Wealdstone. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

David Diedhiou scored St Albans City's first in the 2-2 draw at Wealdstone. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

A dramatic injury-time goal earned St Albans City a 2-2 draw away to Wealdstone.

Liam Sole got it, the Milton Keynes man’s first for the club, getting on the end of a run and cross from Sam Merson in the 91st minute.

There had been a late goal in the first half too, and that coupled with an early strike after the break had cancelled out Dave Diedhiou’s opener and seemed good enough to give the hosts all three points.

But it was a deserved equaliser and the young Saints winger, on loan from the League Two side, almost snatched it right at the death but his near-post header was saved by Jonathan North.

Diedhiou’s goal after quarter of an hour lit up the game after a quiet opening spell.

Zane Banton’s cross from the left found Lewis Knight at the edge of the box and although his shot was blocked, the ball fell to Diedhiou who smashed it beyond North.

Dean Snedker, the City keeper, had to produce a fine stop to deny Danny Green but chances were still few and far between.

The visitors had strong penalty appeals when Michael Clark went down in the box but the referee was unmoved so it was perhaps a little galling when Clark was penalised for a foul on Christian Smith in first-half stoppage time.

The former Maidenhead player picked himself up to send the two teams back to the dressing rooms all square.

Parity lasted just two minutes on their reappearance with David Pratt putting the home side ahead after getting onto Green’s through ball.

A bobble and sliced clearance from North almost brought a strange equaliser but it appeared that despite City pressure they would leave Grosvenor Vale with nothing until Sole’s late strike.

