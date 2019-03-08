Keep the wins coming says Ian Allinson as St Albans City target the play-offs

Sam Merson in action against Dulwich Hamlet. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Archant

A boring 1-0 win was what St Albans City’s manager Ian Allinson wanted and he got his wish – with the three points against Dulwich Hamlet more than making up for the lack of entertainment at Clarence Park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Zane Banton in action against Dulwich Hamlet. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Zane Banton in action against Dulwich Hamlet. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Sam Merson’s penalty after 18 minutes was the only goal of a dull National South contest but the success keeps Saints on track to challenge for a play-off place.

David Moyo has a shot at goal. Picture: LEIGH PAGE David Moyo has a shot at goal. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

The former Arsenal and Luton Town man said: “The conditions didn’t help and neither did the quality of the pitch. They weren’t conducive to allowing us to keep the ball.

Sam Merson slots home from the spot. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Sam Merson slots home from the spot. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

“There were a lot of bad bounces and the wind was swirling.

Solomon Sambou in action against Dulwich Hamlet. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Solomon Sambou in action against Dulwich Hamlet. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

“And you could tell from the number of opportunities both teams had that it wasn’t a good game to be involved in.

Ben Wyatt stretces his legs as St Albans City push forward. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Ben Wyatt stretces his legs as St Albans City push forward. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

“But I have to take full positives from the fact we won a game of football 1-0.

Zane Banton is brought down by Luke Wanadio. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Zane Banton is brought down by Luke Wanadio. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

“We’ve played a lot better than that in the last three weeks and ended up drawing.

The Saints celebrate Sam Merson's winner. Picture: LEIGH PAGE The Saints celebrate Sam Merson's winner. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

“We kept a clean sheet which is really good and the back four were excellent. They had to deal with a lot of balls played in and played over the back of them and they dealt with them all.

Zane Banton sends a cross into the Dulwich penalty area. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Zane Banton sends a cross into the Dulwich penalty area. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

“Dean Snedker hasn’t had to make a save apart from one in the first half.”

Solomon Sambou in action against Dulwich Hamlet. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Solomon Sambou in action against Dulwich Hamlet. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Saints moved up one place to 10th thanks to the victory but remain eight points adrift of the top seven.

Zane Banton in action against Dulwich Hamlet. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Zane Banton in action against Dulwich Hamlet. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

And after three successive 2-2 draws, Allinson needs his side to continue turning one point into three if they are to close that gap.

Tom Bender powers a header towards goal. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Tom Bender powers a header towards goal. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

He said: “We’re under a bit of pressure with the number of goals conceded but as I said to the players beforehand if we want to push on this season we’ve got to start winning games.

Solomon Sambou in action against Dulwich Hamlet. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Solomon Sambou in action against Dulwich Hamlet. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

“We hard to work extremely hard to nullify Dulwich’s strengths but when we did create a number of chances we didn’t have the composure to finish the game off.

Sam Merson in action against Dulwich Hamlet. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Sam Merson in action against Dulwich Hamlet. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

“That was probably the one area where we could have done something late on but our end product and decision making wasn’t at the level it should have been.”