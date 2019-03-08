Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Keep the wins coming says Ian Allinson as St Albans City target the play-offs

PUBLISHED: 11:13 10 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:13 10 March 2019

Sam Merson in action against Dulwich Hamlet. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Sam Merson in action against Dulwich Hamlet. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Archant

A boring 1-0 win was what St Albans City’s manager Ian Allinson wanted and he got his wish – with the three points against Dulwich Hamlet more than making up for the lack of entertainment at Clarence Park.

Zane Banton in action against Dulwich Hamlet. Picture: LEIGH PAGEZane Banton in action against Dulwich Hamlet. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Sam Merson’s penalty after 18 minutes was the only goal of a dull National South contest but the success keeps Saints on track to challenge for a play-off place.

David Moyo has a shot at goal. Picture: LEIGH PAGEDavid Moyo has a shot at goal. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

The former Arsenal and Luton Town man said: “The conditions didn’t help and neither did the quality of the pitch. They weren’t conducive to allowing us to keep the ball.

Sam Merson slots home from the spot. Picture: LEIGH PAGESam Merson slots home from the spot. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

“There were a lot of bad bounces and the wind was swirling.

Solomon Sambou in action against Dulwich Hamlet. Picture: LEIGH PAGESolomon Sambou in action against Dulwich Hamlet. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

“And you could tell from the number of opportunities both teams had that it wasn’t a good game to be involved in.

Ben Wyatt stretces his legs as St Albans City push forward. Picture: LEIGH PAGEBen Wyatt stretces his legs as St Albans City push forward. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

“But I have to take full positives from the fact we won a game of football 1-0.

Zane Banton is brought down by Luke Wanadio. Picture: LEIGH PAGEZane Banton is brought down by Luke Wanadio. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

“We’ve played a lot better than that in the last three weeks and ended up drawing.

The Saints celebrate Sam Merson's winner. Picture: LEIGH PAGEThe Saints celebrate Sam Merson's winner. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

“We kept a clean sheet which is really good and the back four were excellent. They had to deal with a lot of balls played in and played over the back of them and they dealt with them all.

Zane Banton sends a cross into the Dulwich penalty area. Picture: LEIGH PAGEZane Banton sends a cross into the Dulwich penalty area. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

“Dean Snedker hasn’t had to make a save apart from one in the first half.”

Solomon Sambou in action against Dulwich Hamlet. Picture: LEIGH PAGESolomon Sambou in action against Dulwich Hamlet. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Saints moved up one place to 10th thanks to the victory but remain eight points adrift of the top seven.

Zane Banton in action against Dulwich Hamlet. Picture: LEIGH PAGEZane Banton in action against Dulwich Hamlet. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

And after three successive 2-2 draws, Allinson needs his side to continue turning one point into three if they are to close that gap.

Tom Bender powers a header towards goal. Picture: LEIGH PAGETom Bender powers a header towards goal. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

He said: “We’re under a bit of pressure with the number of goals conceded but as I said to the players beforehand if we want to push on this season we’ve got to start winning games.

Solomon Sambou in action against Dulwich Hamlet. Picture: LEIGH PAGESolomon Sambou in action against Dulwich Hamlet. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

“We hard to work extremely hard to nullify Dulwich’s strengths but when we did create a number of chances we didn’t have the composure to finish the game off.

Sam Merson in action against Dulwich Hamlet. Picture: LEIGH PAGESam Merson in action against Dulwich Hamlet. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

“That was probably the one area where we could have done something late on but our end product and decision making wasn’t at the level it should have been.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police arrest people from St Albans and Hatfield in early morning raids

Herts police conducting the drug raids around St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Girl suffers bleed on the brain after assault in St Albans

St Peter's Street, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

189 pupils in St Albans left without any choice of secondary school

Seren Madoc did not get a place at any of her chosen secondary schools. Picture: Josie Madoc

Police carry out drugs warrant in St Albans

St Albans police enter an address in St Albans whose occupants are suspected to be involved with drugs. Picture: DANNY LOO

Harpenden man records footage of taxi driver telling him wheelchairs incur surcharge

Mike Joiner

Most Read

Police arrest people from St Albans and Hatfield in early morning raids

Herts police conducting the drug raids around St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Girl suffers bleed on the brain after assault in St Albans

St Peter's Street, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

189 pupils in St Albans left without any choice of secondary school

Seren Madoc did not get a place at any of her chosen secondary schools. Picture: Josie Madoc

Police carry out drugs warrant in St Albans

St Albans police enter an address in St Albans whose occupants are suspected to be involved with drugs. Picture: DANNY LOO

Harpenden man records footage of taxi driver telling him wheelchairs incur surcharge

Mike Joiner

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Keep the wins coming says Ian Allinson as St Albans City target the play-offs

Sam Merson in action against Dulwich Hamlet. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

St Albans Organ Festival pays tribute after death of its founder

Peter Hurford, the founder of St Albans International Organ Festival, has died age 88. Picture: St Albans International Organ Festival

Batchwood Hall Golf Club make donation to Rennie Grove Hospice Charity Care

Batchwood Hall Golf Club's 2018 captain, David Piper, presents a cheque to Rennie Grove Hospice Charity Care ambassador Doreen Beattie.

SIX NATIONS FEATURE: Gladiatorial Eddie Jones and England in imperious mood as Twickenham performance puts Italians to the sword

England's Manu Tuilagi (left) and Italy's Angelo Esposito (11) during the Guinness Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London.

England one step away form the Six Nations grand-slam after thumping win over Italy

England's Emily Scott and Italy's Elisa Giordano during the Women's Six Nations match at Sandy Park, Exeter. Picture: SIMON GALLOWAY/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists