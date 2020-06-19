Advanced search

James Kalcozi signs on for another season with St Albans City

PUBLISHED: 10:25 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:25 19 June 2020

James Kaloczi has signed on for another season with St Albans City in the National League South. Picture: ST ALBANS CITY FC

James Kaloczi has signed on for another season with St Albans City in the National League South. Picture: ST ALBANS CITY FC

Archant

James Kaloczi is the latest player to commit to another season with St Albans City.

James Kaloczi in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDENJames Kaloczi in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN

The central defender, who is equally adept in midfield and was even used as a makeshift centre-forward last year, has signed another one-year deal at Clarence Park.

He is in his third spell with the club having originally made his debut in December 2012 having come through before the City Youth and Harvesters ranks.

He returned after a brief spell at Hemel Hempstead Town to help the club escape relegation in the 2015-2016 season before rejoining for the last time in 2019.

In total he has made 121 appearances with 13 goals to his name.

A spokesman for the club said: “We’re pleased to have James at the club for our new campaign.”

Kaloczi’s signing takes Ian Allinson’s confirmed squad for next season up to 11.

A date for the new campaign has yet to be set.

