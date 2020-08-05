St Albans City lose leading goalscorer as Iaciofano goes to divisional rivals Havant

Joe Iaciofano has moved from St Albans City to Havant & Waterlooville. Picture: JIM STANDEN Archant

Joe Iaciofano has left St Albans City with divisional rivals Havant & Waterlooville his destination.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 21-year-old finished last season as the joint-winner of the National League South’s golden boot for top scorer, despite Saints’ troubles at the foot of the table.

He had been holding out on signing re-engagement terms, along with defender David Longe-King, with the club, manager Ian Allinson admitting to HertsAdSport that “I’ve respected their wishes which are they want to play in the National League.

“They have both got agents and have been made some promises and we’ll just have to wait and see. There’s not a lot we can do.”

His choice of destination may then be a surprise to some, the Hawks playing in the same division albeit at the other end of the table.

But the ambitions of the club, a National League side in 2018-2019, have tempted Iaciofano to make the switch.

Speaking to the south coast club’s social media channels he said: “It’s been a long time coming. I’ve had some very positive talks with Paul Doswell.

“I love the project the club told me about and I’m so excited to get started.

“I’m at an age where for me, it’s all about playing and I needed a manager and team who are going to give me that.

“When Dos rang me up he painted the perfect picture for me and that’s exactly what I need.

“He made it very clear early doors that the idea of the club towards the progression of young players is to get them to come in and use Havant as a platform to get you onto the next level.

“That sounds perfect for me.

“Playing at a great level in a great team with great ambitions just goes hand in hand and it was almost a no-brainer.

“With the season getting cut short I feel like I have unfinished business with the league and I just can’t wait to get going and get scoring again.”

There was a final parting thought for his old club though.

He said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to St Albans City for last season.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time there and I’m going to miss everyone at Clarence Park.

“The fans, the team and Ian made it so easy for me to do what I enjoy best and I couldn’t be more grateful.”