Personal joy not enough for Jefferson Louis as St Albans throw away a two-goal lead

It started out as a great day on a personal level for Jefferson Louis but ended in a bit of a sorry disaster for St Albans City.

The much-travelled striker got his first goals for the club following his Christmas Eve transfer from Hampton & Richmond Borough as Saints got themselves into a 2-0 lead at half-time against Hungerford Town.

But the visitors rallied after the break and got their rewards with an equaliser in the first minute of stoppage time.

It could have been a lot worse too for Saints whose form fell away appallingly in the second half and in the end survived with a point by the thickness of the post.

And the 41-year-old believes the fragile confidence in the squad is partly responsible.

He said: "I've left Hampton and I can see the difference in the morale of the team.

"When we were 2-0 up I thought we could see out the game but obviously that's a lack of experience.

"Sometimes we have to play the ball into the channels and give me something to chase and get us further up the pitch.

"But sometimes in the second half we were playing with it too much around our own box and getting ourselves into trouble.

"Maybe that's a bit of naivety and why we drew the game.

"It feels like a loss but we have to take the positives. We didn't lose and that's the most important thing.

"It's one point and that's better than no points."

Louis had two chances to grab a vital third 10 minutes from the end of the contest at Clarence Park.

He lifted the first one over the top after the goalkeeper had gone on a wander out of the box while Adam Sivitier kicked away the second.

That effort was the big one according to the striker.

"I fancied myself with the one when the keeper has put it round the post," he said. "I should have just put my foot through it but it bobbled up a bit."

However, he is ready to roll his sleeves up and add his experience to the battle ahead.

He said: "We have to fight now. I have come from a team that were fighting and are moving up the table.

"I now have to bring that feeling back to St Albans."