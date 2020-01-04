Advanced search

Stevenage's Jamie Fielding looking to continue development and help St Albans City

PUBLISHED: 07:03 05 January 2020

Jamie Fielding in action for St Albans City. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Jamie Fielding in action for St Albans City. Picture: JIM STANDEN

On-loan defender Jamie Fielding is still enjoying his time at St Albans City even if his last outing against Hungerford Town ended in a hugely disappointing 2-2 draw.

The 20-year-old Stevenage man has impressed since joining Saints in November

He said: "I've started to really enjoy my football again because I wasn't getting as much games as I would have liked.

"Coming here has been great, especially in the last few weeks when we've been picking up results and moving slowly up the table.

"For me it's just about getting as many minutes as I can and developing at a good level."

He would have learnt plenty from Saturday's draw with the Crusaders.

"To go 2-0 up but then be hanging on at the end is a blow for us," he said, "but we invited the pressure and when you do that, you're going to concede goals.

"We should have kept passing it and kept on being composed and playing the way we did but that's the way it goes some times.

"It was a blow when Munashe Sundire and David Noble came off, they are key players for us, but that shouldn't have deterred us from doing what we needed to do and that was win the game.

"We've got the players to do it and more than enough ability to do that."

