Ian Allinson wants St Albans City ‘to give crowd something to shout about’ against Oxford City

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 January 2019

Ian Allinson wants his St Albans City players to give the fans something to shout about. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Ian Allinson wants his players to give the St Albans City crowd something to shout about when Oxford City visit Clarence Park on Saturday.

Saints’ late equaliser at Hemel Hempstead Town on New Year’s Day had the travelling support in rapture, with the City boss making mention of it in his post-match interview.

And they may have to be the so-called 12th man on Saturday as the visiting Hoops have been in great form as 2018 closed, winning six and drawing one of the seven games prior to New Year’s Day.

Allinson said: “They have been scoring goals for fun but they lost [to Hungerford Town] on New Year’s Day so that could be an omen from our point of view.

“If we can just get these players to believe that we have to go out and try to win every single game.

“If we can reach levels like we have over the last seven to 10 days, we’ll be ok.

“When we have the commitment and effort, well, you heard the crowd [at Hemel].

“They were quiet until we got that equaliser but the noise they made in those last seven minutes really spurred the team on.

“We need to give them something to shout for, a reason to get behind the team and that only comes from having an energy, an enthusiasm and an ability to win a game of football.”

Kick-off at Clarence Park is at 3pm.











