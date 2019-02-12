Advanced search

Ian Allinson urges St Albans City to remember great escape as they chase play-off place

PUBLISHED: 07:15 21 February 2019

If St Albans City are to have a good future they need to take a page from the history books.

The Saints have 12 pages left to secure a National South play-off place and boss Ian Allinson wants his players to remember the great escape from three years ago as proof anything could happen.

He said: “We know what we’ve got to do. We’ve spoke to the players this week and spoke about that relegation battle where we had 12 games to get ourselves out of it and managed to win eight of them.

“We know we’ve got to win some games, we know we have to be better defensively and we’ve got to score more goals.

“They are all the things that we’re working on with a squad that is nearly back to full strength.

“It’s going to be a tough challenge but I’m up for the challenge and the players are up for the challenge and if we’re not good enough, it won’t be for the lack of trying.”

Their first of those 12 is at home to Truro City on Saturday.

