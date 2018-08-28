FA Trophy: St Albans City’s Allinson under no illusions that cup shock could be on the cards

St Albans City’s trip to Weymouth will revive memories of their promotion battles in years gone by and manager Ian Allinson doesn’t want those eclipsed by a cup shock this time round.

Saints head into the game on the back of four games without a win in National League South although they did pick up a draw in their last outing at Gloucester City.

The Terras are a step lower than Saints but they are top of the pile in the Southern League Premier South Division and chasing promotion to the National League.

And having already been on the end of an upset earlier this season when their FA Cup adventure was abruptly ended at Taunton Town, Saints’ boss Allinson knows his players should expect a rigorous examination at the Wessex Stadium.

He said: “We saw just how good Taunton were earlier this season, we got a spanking there, and Weymouth are top of that division.

“They are top goalscorers and have the best goal difference.

“We’ll have to see where we are but I’m under no illusions it’s going to be a tough game.

“We have to go and make sure we are better than what we were against Gloucester but we’ve got to go and make sure we keep a clean sheet.”

The rivalry between the two sides is a fairly modern phenomenon, probably best summed up by the clashes in 2005-06 when the pair were promoted to the National League.

The last games between the two came back in 2013-14 when City won both 3-0.

Allinson, however, will just be happy with any positive result and has spent this week getting his fragile squad back to full fitness after “a disruptive month in terms of ankle injuries and illness”.

Zane Banton is available for selection again after a break away with his family while City hope David Noble has recovered from illness.