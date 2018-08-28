Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

FA Trophy: St Albans City’s Allinson under no illusions that cup shock could be on the cards

PUBLISHED: 07:00 23 November 2018

St Albans City’s trip to Weymouth will revive memories of their promotion battles in years gone by and manager Ian Allinson doesn’t want those eclipsed by a cup shock this time round.

Saints head into the game on the back of four games without a win in National League South although they did pick up a draw in their last outing at Gloucester City.

The Terras are a step lower than Saints but they are top of the pile in the Southern League Premier South Division and chasing promotion to the National League.

And having already been on the end of an upset earlier this season when their FA Cup adventure was abruptly ended at Taunton Town, Saints’ boss Allinson knows his players should expect a rigorous examination at the Wessex Stadium.

He said: “We saw just how good Taunton were earlier this season, we got a spanking there, and Weymouth are top of that division.

“They are top goalscorers and have the best goal difference.

“We’ll have to see where we are but I’m under no illusions it’s going to be a tough game.

“We have to go and make sure we are better than what we were against Gloucester but we’ve got to go and make sure we keep a clean sheet.”

The rivalry between the two sides is a fairly modern phenomenon, probably best summed up by the clashes in 2005-06 when the pair were promoted to the National League.

The last games between the two came back in 2013-14 when City won both 3-0.

Allinson, however, will just be happy with any positive result and has spent this week getting his fragile squad back to full fitness after “a disruptive month in terms of ankle injuries and illness”.

Zane Banton is available for selection again after a break away with his family while City hope David Noble has recovered from illness.

More news stories

St Albans leisure centre operator shortlisted for awards

07:00 Fraser Whieldon
Cllr Annie Brewster (left) and Everyone Active general manager Lesley Garner (centre) receive finalist certificate from National Fitness Award judge Tony Barry.

The company behind a popular St Albans leisure centre has been shortlisted for two fitness awards.

St Albans footballers train with World Cup winner

Yesterday, 19:00 Fraser Whieldon
Andy Edwards teaching some of the football academy members at Oaklands College. Picture: Oaklands College.

A St Albans football academy has had the opportunity to train with a World Cup winner.

St Albans store creates virtual 3D shopping tour to tackle high street decline

Yesterday, 16:13 Franki Berry
Screenshots of the Cositas tool, looking at the St Albans shop. Picture: Cositas

A shop in St Albans has created an interactive 3D browsing experience to tackle the decline of the high street.

Police stop more than 30 drivers on M25 at South Mimms

Yesterday, 14:32 Nina Morgan
Police have been cracking down on rogue drivers on the M25 at South Mimms. Pictures: Herts Police

Police have been out in force cracking down on rogue drivers using the M25 in Hertfordshire.

Most read stories

Comment: Is the Evening Standard right about St Albans and Stevenage?

St Albans is

Bah humbug! Campaign bidding to cancel St Albans Christmas Festival

A small group of residents are attempting to prevent the Meraki Christmas Festival.

Around 16,500 fill St Albans city centre to see St Peter’s Street and Clock Tower Christmas lights switched on

The St Albans Christmas lights switch-on on Sunday, November 18. Picture: Stephanie Belton.

Train disruption through St Albans after incidents

Thameslink

Police stop more than 30 drivers on M25 at South Mimms

Police have been cracking down on rogue drivers on the M25 at South Mimms. Pictures: Herts Police
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide