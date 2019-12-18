Another draw but St Albans City starting to move forward says Ian Allinson

Joe Iaciofano scored twice for St Albans City in their draw at Oxford City. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

A third successive draw wasn't enough to move St Albans City off the bottom and manager Ian Allinson knows they have to start picking up three points and quickly - although he bemoaned the absence of luck at Oxford City.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Frankie Musonda got his first St Albans City goal against Oxford. Picture: JIM STANDEN Frankie Musonda got his first St Albans City goal against Oxford. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Saints had to come from behind three times at Marsh Lane, the final equaliser in the 3-3 draw coming as the clock hit 90 minutes.

Joe Iaciofano got that as well as the first, the brace sandwiching a wonderful strike from distance by on-loan Luton Town defender Frankie Musonda.

But the steps taken by City are moving them closer to their survival goal in National League South according to the boss.

He said: "We've worked extremely hard to get our three goals and I am immensely proud of the way the players reacted.

"We're bottom of the league and when things don't go your way they could have folded.

"They didn't and they kept going and going and got their reward.

"One point is not good enough for us but we've changed it around from where we were five or six weeks ago and we look a better side.

"It's now a side that wants to win games of football and will run through brick walls.

"We have goals in us and we've got to turn the draws into victories."

The game saw Saints start slowly and they were already 1-0 down when an unfortunate injury to Sam Merson allowed Allinson to change the shape.

"After that we dictated the game and I don't know how we haven't come away with all three points," he said.

"We've dominated the game, had two goals against us in the second half come from wicked deflections and three or four penalty decisions that haven't gone our way.

"One of them was a blatant penalty and you need a little bit luck when you are where we are."

Iaciofano's two goals were his first since the middle of October with a troublesome ankle injury keeping out for a large part of the intervening period.

And Allinson was delighted with his striker's return to scoring.

He said: "I was shouting at him during the game as he was a few yards off their winger and that's not where we need him. We need him in the six-yard box. He reacts probably better than anybody in the league when the ball is put in the box.

"He got a good 90 minutes in and when he got the ball he looked like he might create something."