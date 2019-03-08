Frustration reigns as St Albans City's Ian Allinson demands a cutting edge

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

There may be changes in the offing after St Albans City fell to a first National League South defeat of the season away to Dulwich Hamlet.

The 2-1 loss came despite the hosts being reduced to 10 men late in the first half and although Joe Iaciofano finished off a superb team goal to bring the scores back to 1-1, Saints boss Ian Allinson was frustrated with the efforts of his team.

He said: "They've gone down to 10 men but we didn't really impose ourselves.

"We've made some changes and it seemed to work for a while. Their keeper has made some really good saves to keep them in the game.

"It's a tale of two 18-yard boxes at the moment. We have to be converting some of the chances we've created, two or three were really good, and then we haven't defended our own box, especially for the long throw.

"If we get our noses in front it would have been different but until then there wasn't a lot between the two teams.

"We were lacking a cutting edge in the final third and although we improved in the second half, there was a lack of energy and sharpness about us.

"We have to look at everything we are doing at the moment because we've scored an unbelievable goal but we can't keep doing that.

"We need to start scoring scruffy ones, like Dulwich did.

"These are the some of the things we need to put right in time for Braintree on Tuesday night."

Dulwich's first goal came from a long throw that seemed to get caught in the wind, deceiving both defence and goalkeeper Dean Snedker.

The second from a short corner saw the ball fly in off the unfortunate Sam Merson in his determination to get to it ahead of the Dulwich attacker.

Allinson also felt that the loss of Solomon Nwaboukei to an ankle injury in the first period played its part.

"It was a blow to us because he was starting to break up play and get in behind them," admitted the boss.

"In the end we were too nice and we've got to throw some balls into the box.

"There's a real good positive vibe about we're trying to do but we have to be mindful that nice neat football won't keep us in this league.

"We have to have a cutting edge as well and we might have to be a bit ugly.

"Two points out of nine isn't good enough."