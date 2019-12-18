St Albans City 'have to be positive' as they head back to Weymouth

Zane Banton scored on St Albans City's last visit to Weymouth. Picture: JIM STANDEN Archant

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson knows only too well what awaits his side on the south coast after two 4-1 defeats already this season to Weymouth.

The Terras triumphed in the National League South back in September in a match that saw Saints' confidence at its lowest ebb.

They repeated the trick in the FA Cup a few weeks later but Allinson believes his side are starting to climb out of their slump.

He said: "Weymouth are the best side I've seen all season. They move the ball extremely well and if you open yourself up and try and chase the game, they will hurt you. They have done that to us in both games this season.

"I'll keep repeating myself. We have to win games of football.

"We're in a situation nobody wants to be in. We haven't been good enough but I've seen a change in the way we play which has been better.

"We haven't got time to feel sorry for ourselves. We have to be positive and keep trying to play the way we want to."