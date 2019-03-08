Advanced search

Keep the faith! Ian Allinson backing St Albans to come good in hunt for first win

PUBLISHED: 06:26 22 August 2019

Joe Iaciofano hit the post with an early chance against Dorking. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Joe Iaciofano hit the post with an early chance against Dorking. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Ian Allinson maintains that if St Albans City keep believing in what they are doing then the good times will finally come calling again.

Five games into the new season and Saints are still without that first success, although they did pick up their third draw in the 1-1 stalemate with Dorking Wanderers at Clarence Park.

And the City manager insists that they are not a million miles away from snapping that unwanted record.

"Apart from Braintree we've done alright, that's the crazy thing," he said.

"I made some decisions against Braintree which didn't help us as a team so we reverted back to what we've been doing.

"We've been in the game [against Dorking], we have been hard to break down and Dean Snedker hasn't had a save to make.

"We've got to keep believing in what we're doing and we've got to keep believing in the players and if we keep going, eventually we'll get that win on the board.

"And one we get one, we'll get two and three.

"But we've got lots of things to work on. A lot of what we did in the second half wasn't good enough. Our ball retention and our final decision making wasn't good enough and that allowed Dorking to have a lot of possession, especially in the last 15 minutes."

As usual in the National League South, August is a incredibly busy month, with the bank holiday weekend bringing two more chances to get a victory.

A trip to moneybags Billericay Town is first up on Saturday while Concord Rangers, one of the league's early pace-setters arrive on Monday.

And Allinson admits that with the division as tough as it is, the pressure will continue to mount the longer the winless streak continues.

He said: "When you look at the 22 teams in this league there aren't many who are a poor side.

"The good thing is there are only two relegated this year and we have to make sure we aren't one of those.

"But we have to pick wins up. Draws aren't good enough and too many of them drag you into the bottom half.

"We have to start picking wins up and we have to start by going to Billericay and winning there.

"If we don't we'll be under pressure playing against Concord on Monday."

