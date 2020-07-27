St Albans City squad still to be finalised but spaces for last year’s team running out fast

Joe Iaciofano of St Albans City was the National League South's golden boot winner last season.

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson says the spaces available for three of last season’s squad are running out fast – and could disappear totally before the start of next season.

Munashe Sundire in action for St Albans City against Dartford.

Joe Iaciofano, Munashe Sundire and David Longe-King have so far not signed a new deal with all three expressing an interest to try their hand in the National League or higher.

Both Iaciofano, who was named the joint winner of the National League South golden boot last year, and Sundire are still training with the Saints but Allinson says the balls are all in the players’ court.

The boss said: “I’ve respected their wishes which are they want to try and play in the National League.

“They have both got agents and have been made some promises and we’ll just have to wait and see. There’s not a lot we can do.

David Longe-King of St Albans City.

“David Longe-King is exactly the same. He hasn’t trained with us but he wants to try and play at a higher level which I totally respect.

“I’ve stayed in contact with him and if it doesn’t work out of for them there is an opportunity.

“But we have to worry about ourselves and move on and try and bring players in and if we fill those holes and those gaps, then the opportunities for those players won’t be at this football club.

“We can keep the options open as we haven’t filled every gap but they are filling slowly.”

The re-signing of Solomon Nwabuokei took the number confirmed for next season up to 14 and Allinson is delighted with the business so far.

He said: “I’m still probably a left-back short of where I want to be but I’m not really worried about that at the moment. There are a few out there and somebody will come along.

“We’re talking to two or three at the moment but the rest of it is good, I’m quite pleased with it.

“We’ve gone and got the three forwards in and there might be a fourth forward we can add before we close the book.

“With games coming thick and fast we’ll probably going to have to go with an 18-man squad.

“We’ve got about four spaces left of which one will be a left-back and one will possibly be an additional forward and a full-back as cover.”