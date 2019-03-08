'We can't keep making excuses' says the boss after defeat

Rhys Murrell-Williamson pulled a late goal back for St Albans City in the match against Wealdstone at Clarence Park. Picture: JIM STANDEN Archant

It is time for the excuses to stop and for St Albans City to start winning games of football says manager Ian Allinson after his side lost 3-2 to National League South leaders Wealdstone.

It is the second time in the last two weeks that Saints have shared five goals against of the division's top teams but come out on the wrong side of the split.

And they have to change that quickly says the Clarence Park boss, even if that means changes.

He said: "We've played the top two teams and they have probably been our best two games but we've lost them both.

"We can't keep making excuses. We can't keep saying we are nearly there because we haven't won enough games.

"We are in charge of ourselves in terms of what we want to do. We have to improve in some areas. We have to score more goals and we have to keep more clean sheets.

"I've give it nine games now but I have to look at maybe bringing some new players in.

"That will be harsh as we would have to lose some but I have to improve it otherwise we'll be in this situation for the rest of the season."

The performance on Tuesday against the Stones saw City cause the high-flyers some problems but Allinson pointed to basic errors undoing the well-laid plans.

"We knew before the game they were going to have long spells with the ball and so it was just about us being patient and getting our bodies around them," he said.

"We did that for long periods. We got in behind them on three or four occasions but our final decision or our final pass wasn't good enough.

"I was quite comfortable at half-time but we shot ourselves in the foot by giving the ball away cheaply for our second.

"It undid everything we were trying to do. We were trying to suffocate them, which we were doing, and we were trying to hit them on the counter-attack, which again we were doing."

Albert Adu cancelled out Jacob Mendy's first-half goal but Danny Green and Ross Lafayette with a penalty killed the game and made Rhys Murrell-Williamson's late strike a consolation.

Allinson was happy for Adu whose goal was the first for City.

He said: "Albert has done well in the last few games and looks bright.

"He's won some tackles dropping into midfield and he caused them some problems. He's got in the box and got his goal."