Ian Allinson happy with the performance in St Albans City's draw with Dorking

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson. Picture: TGS PHOTO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson was far happier with his side's performance against Dorking although he admitted they could quite easily have been beaten late on.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The loss at home to Braintree on Tuesday had left the Saints boss seeking a "drastic improvement" against the newly-promoted Surrey outfit and he felt for the most part, especially in the first half, he saw that reaction.

He was also delighted that despite going behind to a Jason Prior header 10 minutes into the second half, City battled back for a point thanks to David Longe-King.

Allinson said: "We started off slow and looked a little bit nervous but once we weathered that first 10 minutes I thought for the rest of the half we were excellent.

"We created two really good chances and when they don't go in it can come back and bite you.

"We should be scoring those because they are very few and far between. They were both on the penalty spot, both with the keeper to beat and we've missed both them.

"I expected us to dominate the second half but the game got stretched out and it disappointed me a little bit.

"Full credit to the players as we could have capsized when we went 1-0 down but we didn't and we got the goal back.

"We never looked like getting a second though and we have to go away and look at that.

"The game got really stretched and we got nervous and we've got fortunate to come away with a draw as we could have lost that in the last 10 minutes."

One player some City fans have been asking to see more of is Rhys Murrell-Williamson but he was an unused substitute at Clarence Park after a first-half injury to Oli Sprague used up an early substitution.

"He felt his calf tighten up and we had Tom Bender on the bench," said Allinson, "but it doesn't help in one way as we use a sub up early and we've got Rhys Murrell-Williamson there and he could have been the difference.

"I spoke to Rhys at length on Thursday night and he's got a fair argument as the two wide men haven't scored a goal.

"We've asked him to be patient because there are certain games where he might be better for us but you can only pick two out of the three and when Zane Banton comes back it will be two out of four.

"But then we will be able to move people around and rest people and bring fresh legs in.

"He was probably unlucky he didn't play today but the injury to Oli Sprague has killed me."