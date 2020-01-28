Advanced search

New coaches will aid St Albans City on the training pitch says Allinson as they look for edge in relegation scrap

PUBLISHED: 07:58 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:58 28 January 2020

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson and assistant Chris Winton will now have company on the bench and on the training pitch. Picture: JIM STANDEN

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson and assistant Chris Winton will now have company on the bench and on the training pitch. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Archant

Ian Allinson says the addition of two new coaches will add more ammunition to their struggles against relegation from National League South.

Saints have brought in Steve Conroy, a former manager of Walton Casuals and Kings Langley, and Steve Haughney to work alongside Allinson and assistant Chris Winton.

Allinson said: "We've been looking at different areas we can improve and one of them is the training pitch.

"We have 18 or 19 playing on a third of a pitch so this allows us to do a lot of smaller-sided games before coming back together as a group.

"We've also brought in the GPS system and analysis side but that's an area where we need someone to concentrate on and give us the results on a Sunday or Monday which we then can pass on to the players.

"We've been a long way behind other clubs in that respect but we got it just before Christmas and I think there are some positive results in terms of what we are trying to do but that doesn't make it right on the pitch.

"It doesn't score you goals and keep you clean sheets. That comes down to personnel."

Most Read

Community pulls together to help St Albans crash victim

A Just Giving page has been set up for Lee Hale who was seriously injured in the recent Holywell Hill, St Albans, crash. Picture: JustGiving

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Man left with broken nose after videoed attack at Harpenden station

A screengrab of the assault at Harpenden station.

St Albans pub to get major refurbishment

The Victoria Victoria Street, St Albans. New licensees (L-R): Thomas Maloney and his father Tom Maloney look over the plans for the major refurbishment of The Victoria pub. Picture: Sean Dillow.

Three people arrested at St Albans station for suspected tresspassing and drug offences

Three men were arrested at St Albans City station in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Peter Alvey

Most Read

Community pulls together to help St Albans crash victim

A Just Giving page has been set up for Lee Hale who was seriously injured in the recent Holywell Hill, St Albans, crash. Picture: JustGiving

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Man left with broken nose after videoed attack at Harpenden station

A screengrab of the assault at Harpenden station.

St Albans pub to get major refurbishment

The Victoria Victoria Street, St Albans. New licensees (L-R): Thomas Maloney and his father Tom Maloney look over the plans for the major refurbishment of The Victoria pub. Picture: Sean Dillow.

Three people arrested at St Albans station for suspected tresspassing and drug offences

Three men were arrested at St Albans City station in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Peter Alvey

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Plans underway to revamp Sopwell community hub in St Albans

Marlborough Pavilion is off Cottonmill Lane in St Albans, and will be turned into a community hub for Sopwell. Picture: Fraser Whieldon

Hertfordshire’s firefighters taking longer to respond to fires, new data reveals

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue have said they take the new findings

Saracens Mavericks announce Euronics as main sponsors ahead of Netball Superleague season

Saracens Mavericks' captain Sasha Corbin (left) and director of netball Kat Ratnapala (right) either side of Robert Blair and Stuart Cook from CIH Group, part of Euronics, who will sponsor the Netball Superleague side in 2020. Picture: SARACENS

New coaches will aid St Albans City on the training pitch says Allinson as they look for edge in relegation scrap

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson and assistant Chris Winton will now have company on the bench and on the training pitch. Picture: JIM STANDEN

St Albans pupils design cards for Hertfordshire Heroes

Rebecca Lord, 11, from St Albans is a runner-up in the Hertfordshire Heroes Christmas Art Competition. Picture: Herts county council
Drive 24