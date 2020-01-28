New coaches will aid St Albans City on the training pitch says Allinson as they look for edge in relegation scrap

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson and assistant Chris Winton will now have company on the bench and on the training pitch. Picture: JIM STANDEN Archant

Ian Allinson says the addition of two new coaches will add more ammunition to their struggles against relegation from National League South.

Saints have brought in Steve Conroy, a former manager of Walton Casuals and Kings Langley, and Steve Haughney to work alongside Allinson and assistant Chris Winton.

Allinson said: "We've been looking at different areas we can improve and one of them is the training pitch.

"We have 18 or 19 playing on a third of a pitch so this allows us to do a lot of smaller-sided games before coming back together as a group.

"We've also brought in the GPS system and analysis side but that's an area where we need someone to concentrate on and give us the results on a Sunday or Monday which we then can pass on to the players.

"We've been a long way behind other clubs in that respect but we got it just before Christmas and I think there are some positive results in terms of what we are trying to do but that doesn't make it right on the pitch.

"It doesn't score you goals and keep you clean sheets. That comes down to personnel."