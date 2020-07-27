Advanced search

Football still not come to terms with financial backlash of COVID-19 says St Albans City’s Ian Allinson

PUBLISHED: 11:55 28 July 2020

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson. Picture: KARYN HADDON

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Most walks of life have been seriously affected by the coronavirus pandemic but St Albans City manager Ian Allinson believes football has not yet come to terms with the fallout.

Income of any kind completely dried up for clubs while the country was placed in lockdown but the Saints boss says his transfer dealings have not really changed from this year to last, with some players still asking for big money.

“It’s still been the same,” he said. “I still think people believe there is money involved in football.

“At the end of the day now though we make an offer and players have to accept it or understand there isn’t as much money in the game.

“I think that will come out later. I think a lot of clubs will be OK for now but it will be Christmas time that will be the big test.

“If we get gates back to where we want them to be then fine but it’s whether clubs can sustain a full season of paying out full money.

“We’ll be alright for now. The furlough scheme has helped a lot of clubs as it has for many businesses but we need crowds.”

