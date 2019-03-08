No rest for the wicked as St Albans City prepare for two more very important fixtures

Joe Iaciofano managed half a session on Saturday on his way back from injury. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Ian Allinson had no thoughts at all about giving his beleagured St Albans City players a rest after having a blank Saturday.

The National League South strugglers were due to play Oxford City at Marsh Lane but that match was postponed due to the Hoops' involvement in the FA Cup first round.

But such is there predicament at the foot of the table that the City boss was more than happy to get some extra work into the legs.

And the Saturday morning session, in addition to their regular training days, saw a number of the injured players taking part.

He said: "We had a good session and most of them joined in. Sam Merson did a bit and Joe Iaciofano managed half of the session.

"It was hard. It's good to get a bit of leg work into them and we have to see how they have come through after Tuesday."

Taylor Miles was one player who didn't train at all while David Diedhiou and Darren Foxley enjoyed run outs for Hendon and East Thurrock United respectively.

Diedhiou's move was more than likely a one-off while Foxley's switch to the Isthmian Premier Division side is a loan deal.

Allinson said: "It won't do Dave any harm to have a run-out. He would have only trained with us instead.

"Darren has been a bit frustrated. He had a really good start to the season but our performances and the change of shape has left the wide-men not involved.

"I've always said players at this level need to be playing and it worked out that East Thurrock wanted him and he wanted to play.

"We do have a 24-hour call-back clause though in case of injuries."

Saints are back in league action on Saturday when they go to Tonbridge Angels before opening their FA Trophy account against Welling United one week later.

Both are must win games for different reasons.

Allinson said: "Tonbridge have been unlucky in a few of their games but it's like facing most teams in this league. It's how we plan and prepare that matters.

"We have to take the positives into the game.

"The Welling match is a different game to the league. There isn't the same amount of pressure when there are no league points on the line.

"We want to have a run in the Trophy because of the confidence it can generate. They keep the momentum going and if we don't win then we could be faced with another spare Saturday."