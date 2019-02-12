Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ian Allinson convinced James Ewington will score goals for St Albans City in the National South

PUBLISHED: 09:38 25 February 2019

Manager of St Albans City Ian Allinson. Picture: DANNY LOO

Manager of St Albans City Ian Allinson. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Ian Allinson was pleased to see Ewington make his debut and feels St Albans City will soon see the best of the former Harpenden Town man.

The 29-year-old has moved up three levels in less than 12 months but the Saints’ boss saw enough after 90 minutes against Truro to convince him of the type of player they have acquired.

He said: “Everyone was aware of him with the goals he was scoring last year but you have to understand he was playing in the South Midlands League.

“It’s a massive jump he’s had within the last year. He’s gone up three divisions but he’s gone and done it and scored goals in the other two.

“We know he can score goals but it will take him a little bit of time to bed down and he has to get up to speed because as I keep saying this is a tough league to play in.

“But we saw it in training this week. He’s a jack-in-the-box, he’s very quick on getting on the ball and moving it quickly.

“If we can get good balls into him, he’ll score goals.”

Most Read

Two lanes closed after A1(M) crash in Hatfield Tunnel

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel crash: There are traffic delays following a collision between Junction 4 for Hatfield and Junction 3 for St Albans. Picture: @HighwaysEAST via Twitter

Uno bus catches fire heading from Shenley to Radlett

An Uno 602 bus caught fire this morning as it headed from Shenley towards Radlett. Picture: Charlotte Fox

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans journalist looks back on half a century working for the Herts Ad

John Manning with his colleagues at the Herts Ad.

Parish councillor resigns from position

Colney Heath

Most Read

‘It’s devastating’ - mum of teenager diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time on family’s journey

Lewis Atkins, 14, from Dereham, has been diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time. Photo: Courtesy of the Atkins family

Michael Bailey: 2 Onels, 1 Norwich City dream – 6 things learned from Bristol City win

Relentless Teemu Pukki runs Tomas Kalas, as Norwich City secure a supeb Championship win over Bristol City at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Traveller family could be made homeless unless controversial village site is approved

The site at Mill Lane in Wreningham. Photo: Luke Powell

Police close part of the A11 following a collision

#includeImage($article, 225)

Road closed following serious collision

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Ian Allinson convinced James Ewington will score goals for St Albans City in the National South

Manager of St Albans City Ian Allinson. Picture: DANNY LOO

All lanes reopened after A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel crash

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel crash: All lanes have reopened following a four-vehicle collision between Junction 4 for Hatfield and Junction 3 for St Albans. Picture: Archant

Uno bus catches fire heading from Shenley to Radlett

An Uno 602 bus caught fire this morning as it headed from Shenley towards Radlett. Picture: Charlotte Fox

Two lanes closed after A1(M) crash in Hatfield Tunnel

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel crash: There are traffic delays following a collision between Junction 4 for Hatfield and Junction 3 for St Albans. Picture: @HighwaysEAST via Twitter

St Albans journalist looks back on half a century working for the Herts Ad

John Manning with his colleagues at the Herts Ad.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists