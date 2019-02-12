Ian Allinson convinced James Ewington will score goals for St Albans City in the National South

Manager of St Albans City Ian Allinson. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Ian Allinson was pleased to see Ewington make his debut and feels St Albans City will soon see the best of the former Harpenden Town man.

The 29-year-old has moved up three levels in less than 12 months but the Saints’ boss saw enough after 90 minutes against Truro to convince him of the type of player they have acquired.

He said: “Everyone was aware of him with the goals he was scoring last year but you have to understand he was playing in the South Midlands League.

“It’s a massive jump he’s had within the last year. He’s gone up three divisions but he’s gone and done it and scored goals in the other two.

“We know he can score goals but it will take him a little bit of time to bed down and he has to get up to speed because as I keep saying this is a tough league to play in.

“But we saw it in training this week. He’s a jack-in-the-box, he’s very quick on getting on the ball and moving it quickly.

“If we can get good balls into him, he’ll score goals.”