Ian Allinson backs son Lee to be a success at Hendon

PUBLISHED: 12:12 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:12 14 November 2019

Ian and Lee Allinson bark out the orders during their time together at St Albans City. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Ian Allinson has backed son Lee to be a success after taking up the manager's post at Hendon.

Biggleswade Town was Lee Allinson's first job as manager. Picture: DANNY LOOBiggleswade Town was Lee Allinson's first job as manager. Picture: DANNY LOO

The former St Albans City number two made the switch from Biggleswade Town last week after ex-Saints boss Jimmy Gray was sacked at Silver Jubilee Park.

The switch may look on paper to be a sideways or even a backwards step, from one step three club just outside the play-offs to another in relegation trouble.

However, the current City boss, and proud dad, says the new Greens supremo will thrive at one of non-league's biggest and proudest names.

Ian Allinson said: "When I was growing up Hendon and Dagenham were the two big non-league clubs around.

"And it's only when [Lee] has gone there that you realise how big the club still is and how well run.

"It's going to be a challenge for him and it's difficult to go in halfway through the season.

"I'm sure if he started in the summer he could build a side that would hold their own and more in that league.

"But he's had two positive results already and he'll be alright."

