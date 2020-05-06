More disappointment for Colney Heath but Hertfordshire FA hands trophies to St Albans City and AFC London Road

Colney Heath celebrate after winning the Herts Charity Shield for the second successive season in 2019. Picture: JIM WHITTAMORE Archant

Hertfordshire FA have brought their county cups to a conclusion – meaning yet more disappointment for Colney Heath but a share in the trophy for both St Albans City and AFC London Road.

The Magpies have already had their potential Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division title, and promotion to the Southern League, ripped away from them when the league season from step three down was declared null and void and all results expunged from the record books.

They were also on course for a third successive Herts Charity Shield title after battling to the final once again but as their opponents were not known, London Colney and Ware having their semi-final called off when the season was suspended, the county FA have ruled the competition should be declared null and void.

That was not the case though for either City, who would have faced off against Hemel Hempstead Town in the Senior Challenge Cup, or for Herts Ad Sunday League side London Road, who were due to play Oakview of the Watford League in the final of the Sunday Senior Cup.

In these cases the county ruled that the trophy would be shared between the two.

The statement from Herts FA said: “The FA decided that the final decision on how to complete county cup competitions would be left to the individual county FA.

“There were three options: declare the competitions null and void, share the competition between finalists known, or delay until the start of the new season.

“We run 22 county cup competitions ranging from the Senior Challenge Cup down to U12 youth cups.

“One final had already been played and of the 21 that remained, 12 have known finalists.

“The committee were of the opinion that only playing those finals where the finalists were known and voiding the others was unequitable, either all or none should be staged.

“The recommendation of the competition’s committee was considered at the Hertfordshire FA council meeting on April 27 and following a short discussion the decision was passed by a large majority of council members.

“It was then considered at the Hertfordshire FA board meeting on Monday.”

Hertfordshire FA chairman Graham Phillips said: “The committee recommended that the county cup competitions be declared null and void and that the competitions where finalists had been known would be awarded as joint winners.

“This would reflect the respective club’s achievement in reaching the final and no medals would be awarded.

“When coming to any decision we realise that it is impossible to that [sic] will please everybody and we sympathise with the teams that will miss out on the chance to play in a final at Hertfordshire FA.

“However, it should be realised that the decision was not taken lightly and we made it in the best interests of everybody involved in football.”