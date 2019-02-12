Ewington set to become a Saint after amazing 18 months for Harpenden man
PUBLISHED: 10:30 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:34 21 February 2019
Archant
A familiar face is set to be snapped up by St Albans City to help fire them into the National South play-offs.
James Ewington counts home-town club Harpenden Town, London Colney and Colney Heath among his former club with spells at Welwyn Garden City, Hertford Town and Potters Bar Town, and even turned out for Skew Bridge in the Herts Advertiser Sunday League.
He had always been fairly prolific wherever he went but it wasn’t until last season’s amazing goal haul at Rothamsted Park that the wider football world took notice and his incredible scoring run began in earnest.
His 47 goals, including six in one match against Wembley and five in another against Stotfold, lifted Harpenden up to fourth in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division and earned him a move to step four with Isthmian Division One Central Northwood.
He opened his career at Northwood Park with seven goals in his first four games and had reached 14 by the end of September.
That got the attention of Walton Casuals, playing one step higher again in the Southern Premier League South Division.
And despite their flirtation with the relegation places, Ewington continued to bang the goals in, with 27 goals in 30 appearances.
Given that phenomenal scoring record it was perhaps only a matter of time that someone in step two took notice.
And it is perhaps even less of a surprise that it is St Albans giving a chance to the former Roundwood Park student.
Ewington will go into the squad for Saturday’s game with Truro City at Clarence Park, pending the ratification of his transfer by the National League.