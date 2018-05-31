Decision to release Glen Alzapiedi designed to freshen things up at St Albans City says boss Ian Allinson

Glen Alzapiedi has left his role as assistant manager of St Albans City. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Ian Allinson says the decision to left assistant manager Glen Alzapiedi leave St Albans City was based on a need to "freshen things up".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ian Allinson and Glen Alzapiedi at the beginning of their partnership at St Albans City. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Ian Allinson and Glen Alzapiedi at the beginning of their partnership at St Albans City. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

The former Concord Rangers number two arrived at Clarence Park 18 months ago following the departure of Lee Allinson into management at Biggleswade Town.

But the end of his tenure came on Tuesday night after a lot of thought from the City boss.

Allinson said: "I took some time after Saturday's game [a 2-1 defeat to Tonbridge Angels] and thought long and hard about what we were doing wrong.

"We have some talented players in that dressing room but we are not playing to our potential.

"The situation we are in means we need to look at all areas in which we can improve. Glen hasn't done anything wrong but we can't afford to keep going down the same avenues.

"He has worked really hard and it is just a shame he is the one who has lost his job.

"I just felt we needed fresh ideas and to get the players back to winning games of football but some of them need to take responsibility too.

"Everyone has to be looking over their shoulders because being bottom of the league isn't an ideal situation. I don't enjoy it and it's not a nice feeling."

The former Arsenal and Luton Town star believes that the current trend of clubs with academy may be having a detrimental effect in terms of mentality on those players who are cut before reaching the full-time ranks.

Allinson said: "If you lose in academy football it's alright as long as you continue to improve but if you lose in the National South it matters.

"It matters to me, it matters to the club and it matters to the supporters.

"The academy boys are great technical players but sometimes you need more than that."

In a brief statement from the club, which wished Alzapiedi "every success for the future", it was said that Allinson was looking to appoint a successor and he revealed there is already a lot of interest in the role.

But even though they would like to make a quick appointment, he will not be rushed into a decision until he has found the right candidate.

"One or two have already been in contact and I have had a few names recommended to me, one by two different people," said the City boss.

"I need to get it down to one or two and then sit down and meet with them. But I am not going to tell them what we expect. I want them to sell themselves to us and to tell me how they can help turn our season round."

In the meantime David Noble and David Diedhiou will help Allinson with the training, leading warm-ups and such like, but Allinson also said he would take charge of the technical aspects with the ball as the players' primary concern has to be their fitness.