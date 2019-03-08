Stevenage starlet Andronicos Georgiou misses Worthing win after car accident

St Albans City's on-loan forward Andronicos Georgiou was involved in an accident on Monday night. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

A car accident was the reason for Andronicos Georgiou missing St Albans City's FA Cup replay win at Worthing - although manager Ian Allinson revealed that thankfully there were no serious injuries.

The young on-loan Stevenage forward had impressed with a scoring debut for Saints in the 2-2 draw on Saturday and supporters were looking forward to seeing what else he could do at Woodside Road.

However, he was one of five changes to the side, with the 19-year-old not even travelling, and the City boss said after the game that was as a precaution.

Allinson said: "He would have started as I thought he looked excellent on Saturday but he had a car accident on Monday night.

"Fortunately he is not seriously injured but he just felt a bit shaken up and a bit stiff around the neck and shoulder area.

"He told Stevenage and they let us know straight away that the best thing to do was leave him out.

"Hopefully he should be fully fit by Saturday."

Saints visit Maidstone United as they return briefly to National League South action.