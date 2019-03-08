St Albans City get tough away draw in FA Trophy
PUBLISHED: 13:14 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:18 11 November 2019
Archant
St Albans City will face familiar foes after the draw for the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy was made.
Saints will travel to Welling United on November 23, one of six ties pitting National League South sides together.
They will go with confidence, however, despite sitting second from bottom of the table.
A trip to Park View Road last month brought a 1-0 win courtesy of Albert Adu's goal, only their second league win of the season.
Saints will be hoping to use the competition as a springboard to better fortunes although previous history doesn't show the competition in a good light for the Clarence Park club.
Only once in the last five seasons have they advanced beyond this stage. That was in 2017-18 when they were eventually beaten by Harrogate Town in the second round.
Last year Weymouth's 2-0 replay win ended their participation.
FA Trophy third qualifying round draw in full:
1 Curzon Ashton v Kidderminster Harriers
2 York City v Altrincham
3 Workington v Farsley Celtic
4 Hednesford Town v Nantwich Town or Coalville Town
5 Runcorn Linnets or Prescot Cables v FC United of Manchester
6 Darlington v Gainsborough Trinity
7 Gloucester City v Bradford (Park Avenue)
8 Blyth Spartans v Alfreton Town
9 Brackley Town v Chester
10 Stourbridge or Lancaster City v South Shields
11 Guiseley v AFC Telford United
12 Matlock Town v Barwell or Redditch United
13 Colne v Southport
14 King's Lynn Town v Hereford
15 Atherton Collieries v Boston United
16 Peterborough Sports v Kettering Town
17 Halesowen Town v Gateshead
18 Leamington v Spennymoor Town
19 Dulwich Hamlet v Chippenham Town
20 Bath City v Gosport Borough
21 Sholing or Barton Rovers v Hitchin Town or Bedfont Sports or Paulton Rovers
22 Tonbridge Angels v Bognor Regis Town
23 Weymouth v Hastings United or Whitehawk
24 Chelmsford City v Hungerford Town
25 Havant & Waterlooville v Cinderford Town
26 Carshalton Athletic or Frome Town v Tooting & Mitcham United
27 Enfield Town v Maldon & Tiptree or Folkestone Invicta
28 Braintree Town v Yate Town
29 Metropolitan Police or Biggleswade Town v Taunton Town or Aveley
30 Blackfield & Langley or Kingstonian v AFC Sudbury
31 Eastbourne Borough v Westfield or Hartley Wintney
32 Leatherhead v Dorking Wanderers
33 Concord Rangers v Slough Town
34 Maidstone United v Dartford
35 Haringey Borough v Hemel Hempstead Town
36 Wealdstone v Royston Town
37 Oxford City v Hornchurch
38 Billericay Town v Hampton & Richmond Borough
39 Welling United v St Albans City
40 Salisbury v Hayes & Yeading United or Soham Town Rangers