FA Trophy draw: Familiar faces a potential prize for St Albans City should they see off Weymouth

There is a potential reunion on the cards at St Albans City after the draw for the FA Trophy. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Archant

St Albans City could face familiar faces in the first round proper of the FA Trophy – providing they get beyond Weymouth of course.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ben Wyatt looks for a way past the Weymouth defence. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Ben Wyatt looks for a way past the Weymouth defence. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

The draw, made at lunchtime on Talksport 2, would see City at home to either Royston Town or Needham Market.

The Crows are currently managed by ex-Saints boss Steve Castle and include former Clarence Park favourites Joe Welch, Scott Thomas, Sam Corcoran and Ben Martin.

Like St Albans, Royston drew 1-1 on Saturday and both replays take place tomorrow night (Tuesday).

A poor first-half in Dorset at the weekend saw Saints turn round 1-0 down at the Wessex Stadium.

But Solomon Sambou equalised two minutes after the break and they had chances to clinch the tie after that.

However, it finished 1-1 and manager Ian Allinson is in no doubts that progression to the next round is not guaranteed despite having home advantage for the replay.

He said: “Their away form is great. It’s not a foregone conclusion, I’ve got too much respect for them.

“It could go all the way to penalties and they’re not going to come and lay down because they are a good side.

“And if we start like we did in the first half we’re going to be in for a tough ride.

“We’ve got to get on the front foot and push them back and make sure we impose ourselves on the game.

“I want that second half to be replicated for the rest of the season. It’s what we’ve got to achieve.

“We know we can do it but it’s having that consistency.

“Sometimes the application isn’t there but when the players come on song, we aren’t a poor side. We’re a good side.”

Should they get through the first round tie will be played on Saturday, December 15.

FA Trophy first round draw in full:

1.Southport or Chester v Solihull Moors

2.Lancaster City or Guiseley v Blyth Spartans

3.AFC Fylde v Stratford Town

4.Salford City v Gateshead

5.Chesterfield v Basford United

6.Wrexham v Boston United

7.Barrow v FC Halifax Town

8.Harrogate Town v York City

9.Leamington v Hartlepool United

10.Workington v Pickering Town or Ramsbottom United

11.Spennymoor Town v Stamford Town or Barwell

12.Altrincham v Stockport County

13.AFC Telford United v Farsley Celtic

14.Chippenham Town or Wingate & Finchley v Welling United or Dulwich Hamlet

15.Biggleswade Town v Wealdstone

16.Maidenhead United v Oxford City

17.Hereford v Billericay Town

18.Aldershot Town v Bedford Town

19.Carshalton Athletic v Dorking Wanderers

20.Lewes or Hemel Hempstead Town v Eastleigh

21.Dover Athletic v Havant & Waterlooville

22.Woking v Maidstone United

23.Ebbsfleet United v Dagenham & Redbridge

24.Barnet v Bath City

25.Bromley v Sutton United

26.Truro City v Weston-super-Mare

27.Salisbury v Braintree Town

28.Boreham Wood v Torquay United

29.Leyton Orient v Beconsfield Town

30.Brackley Town v Hayes & Yeading United or Brightlingsea Regent

31.Weymouth or St Albans City v Royston Town or Needham Market

32.Eastbourne Borough v Dorchester Town