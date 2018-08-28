FA Trophy draw: Familiar faces a potential prize for St Albans City should they see off Weymouth
PUBLISHED: 14:48 26 November 2018
Archant
St Albans City could face familiar faces in the first round proper of the FA Trophy – providing they get beyond Weymouth of course.
The draw, made at lunchtime on Talksport 2, would see City at home to either Royston Town or Needham Market.
The Crows are currently managed by ex-Saints boss Steve Castle and include former Clarence Park favourites Joe Welch, Scott Thomas, Sam Corcoran and Ben Martin.
Like St Albans, Royston drew 1-1 on Saturday and both replays take place tomorrow night (Tuesday).
A poor first-half in Dorset at the weekend saw Saints turn round 1-0 down at the Wessex Stadium.
But Solomon Sambou equalised two minutes after the break and they had chances to clinch the tie after that.
However, it finished 1-1 and manager Ian Allinson is in no doubts that progression to the next round is not guaranteed despite having home advantage for the replay.
He said: “Their away form is great. It’s not a foregone conclusion, I’ve got too much respect for them.
“It could go all the way to penalties and they’re not going to come and lay down because they are a good side.
“And if we start like we did in the first half we’re going to be in for a tough ride.
“We’ve got to get on the front foot and push them back and make sure we impose ourselves on the game.
“I want that second half to be replicated for the rest of the season. It’s what we’ve got to achieve.
“We know we can do it but it’s having that consistency.
“Sometimes the application isn’t there but when the players come on song, we aren’t a poor side. We’re a good side.”
Should they get through the first round tie will be played on Saturday, December 15.
FA Trophy first round draw in full:
1.Southport or Chester v Solihull Moors
2.Lancaster City or Guiseley v Blyth Spartans
3.AFC Fylde v Stratford Town
4.Salford City v Gateshead
5.Chesterfield v Basford United
6.Wrexham v Boston United
7.Barrow v FC Halifax Town
8.Harrogate Town v York City
9.Leamington v Hartlepool United
10.Workington v Pickering Town or Ramsbottom United
11.Spennymoor Town v Stamford Town or Barwell
12.Altrincham v Stockport County
13.AFC Telford United v Farsley Celtic
14.Chippenham Town or Wingate & Finchley v Welling United or Dulwich Hamlet
15.Biggleswade Town v Wealdstone
16.Maidenhead United v Oxford City
17.Hereford v Billericay Town
18.Aldershot Town v Bedford Town
19.Carshalton Athletic v Dorking Wanderers
20.Lewes or Hemel Hempstead Town v Eastleigh
21.Dover Athletic v Havant & Waterlooville
22.Woking v Maidstone United
23.Ebbsfleet United v Dagenham & Redbridge
24.Barnet v Bath City
25.Bromley v Sutton United
26.Truro City v Weston-super-Mare
27.Salisbury v Braintree Town
28.Boreham Wood v Torquay United
29.Leyton Orient v Beconsfield Town
30.Brackley Town v Hayes & Yeading United or Brightlingsea Regent
31.Weymouth or St Albans City v Royston Town or Needham Market
32.Eastbourne Borough v Dorchester Town