St Albans City back at home following the draw for the third qualifying round of the FA Cup

PUBLISHED: 14:07 05 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:07 05 October 2020

Joe Chidyausiku scores St Albans City's fifth in the FA Cup match with Hitchin Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans City will be back at home after the draw for the third qualifying round of the FA Cup was made.

Saints will host Mickleover with the Derby-based side making the trip to Clarence Park on Tuesday, October 13.

They reached this stage with a 5-0 win against Hitchin Town on Saturday, a victory that come courtesy of a double from Shaun Jeffers plus one each for Zane Banton, Joe Chidyausiku and an own goal.

Mickleover, who play in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, one level below City, have played two games so far.

They beat Leek Town 2-1 in the first qualifying round before seeing off Newark Flowserve on Saturday with a 4-1 success.

The winners of each tie in this round get £5,625 in prize money while the losers walk away with £1,875.

Each match will be decided on the night with no extra-time and penalties if the scores are level after 90 minutes.

