St Albans City pay the penalty as FA Cup hopes sink at Weymouth

Zane Banton scored St Albans City's only goal in their 4-1 FA Cup loss at Weymouth. Picture: JIM STANDEN Archant

St Albans City's hopes of a money-spinning and confidence boosting run in the FA Cup ended with a second 4-1 defeat of the year to Weymouth.

This one came at Radipole Lane and swung on a penalty decision inside the final 10 minutes of the first half.

Solomon Nwabuokei wrapped his foot around Ben Thomson and looked to have made contact with the ball. However, the referee, who behind the incident thought he had taken the man and awarded the kick.

That made it 2-0 and according to manager Ian Allinson killed any real hope of a comeback.

He said: "They started sharp and bright and Dean [Snedker] has made a great save to keep us in the game.

"We were unfortunate with the first goal that's went against us, it took a wicked deflection off David Longe-King.

"But we were comfortable with the system we used. The players worked hard, they filled in space, they filled in holes and we created three or four really good chances.

"We should be scoring in those areas.

"The penalty decision though goes against what most people saw and you saw the reaction from our players.

"I spoke to him at half-time and he thought it was a penalty but it is the same old scenario and it's done and it's gone.

"At 2-0 we had to open the game up and that was always going to leave ourselves exposed to their counter attack and that's exactly what happened.

"They are a good side and they have some good players."

Weymouth had taken the lead on 11 minutes when Josh Wakefield's effort from a central position outside the box struck Longe-King as he attempted the block and spun the other way to which Snedker was diving.

But Saints rallied and created a couple of chances.

Joe Iaciofano charged through the middle of the Weymouth defence, only for a heavy touch to take it close enough to the keeper, and then Zane Banton did something similar, his run ended with him poking a tame shot at Calum Ward.

Scott Shulton also hit an effort straight at the Terras stopper before the penalty call and with play then opened up Yemi Obubade scored twice.

Banton did score in between but it only provided a brief moment of hope for Saints as they limped to defeat.