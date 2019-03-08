Advanced search

FA Cup: St Albans City 2 Worthing 2 - player ratings

PUBLISHED: 17:06 22 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:07 22 September 2019

Joe Iaciofano scores St Albans City's first goal against Worthing in the FA Cup. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Joe Iaciofano scores St Albans City's first goal against Worthing in the FA Cup. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Archant

One league above and even despite their troubles in the league St Albans City would have fancied their chances in the FA Cup tie at Clarence Park against Worthing. However, a late goal meant a 2-2 draw and a replay on Tuesday. Herts Advertiser's Neil Metcalfe ran the rule over the Saints performance.

Zane Banton in action for St Albans City against Jalen Jones of Worthing in the FA Cup. Picture: JIM STANDENZane Banton in action for St Albans City against Jalen Jones of Worthing in the FA Cup. Picture: JIM STANDEN

St Albans City:

St Albans City look to defend a cross against Worthing in the FA Cup. Picture: JIM STANDENSt Albans City look to defend a cross against Worthing in the FA Cup. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Dean Snedker: 9 - Seems to regularly keep St Albans in the game with a series of important saves. The ones he pulled out of the hat in this contest were not only just as important but were straight out of the sensational bracket too.

Joe Howe: 6 - Showed some decent touches but never grabbed hold of the game by the scruff of the neck. Solid enough though.

Tom Bender: 6 - A hip injury ended his game at half-time. Up until then he was his usual dependable self with a number of crosses from deep positions.

David Longe-King: 5 - Unnecessarily got involved in a melee which earned him a booking and could have ended far worse. Needs to cut that out of his game and quickly. Speed and strength get him out of holes but also needs to work on his positioning.

James Kaloczi: 5 - Will still be mulling over that final minute and that backpass. Hopefully will be fully aware that should have been lumped into the stand. Again, comfortable with high balls but occasionally gets caught out of position.

Andronicos Georgiou: 7 - A good debut. Showed plenty of good touches and glimpses as to why he is a pro footballer and his goal was beautifully taken. Ran out of steam and needed replaced but when he's up to full fitness, can hopefully be an attacking threat.

Bobson Bawling: 6 - Really hard one this. His work-rate is top of the class but his decision making and end product often lacks the required prize for that effort. Second half was one of his better showings but a silly pass at the end when City needed to keep the ball cannot be overlooked.

Taylor Miles: 7 - Guilty of a poor clearance which lead to Worthing's first but had a decent game bar that. Seconds before he had done superbly well to prevent a good chance. Always involved and a willing worker. Getting better, just needs to reduce the unforced errors eve more than he has.

Joe Iaciofano: 7 - Has this uncanny, Gary Lineker-esque ability to be in the right place at the right time which leads to goals. This was one of those days and even if he wasn't hugely involved for the rest of the game, he is in the squad to score. Long may it continue.

Scott Shulton: 7 - Great to see him back and showed what Saints have been missing with an all-action display. Adds a bit of steel to the middle of the park and with more games, his influence will surely grow.

Solomon Nwabuokei: 6 - The opposite of Shulton. His return was much more low key and looked lost at times. Did get into some good positions but frustratingly never pulled the trigger when it seemed the more suitable option.

Substitutes:

Zane Banton: - Delighted to back, that you could see by his energetic running, but maybe needed a cooler head at times.

Oli Sprague: 6 - Half-time replacement for Bender. Steady away without anything spectacular.

Albert Adu: - Late introduction with little time to impress.

Most Read

St Albans to celebrate World Car Free Day

Seven roads in St Albans will be closed on Sunday in honour of World Car Free Day. Picture: Harry Rutter

Two in hospital following serious St Albans crash

Police, fire, ambulance and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash in St Albans

Pub in the Park will be coming back to St Albans after success of inaugural event

Pub in the Park.

Man hurt in serious crash in Hemel Hempstead this morning

Police are at the crash on St Agenells Lane, Hemel, this morning. Picture: Archant

St Albans estate agent honoured with window display

The window display at Hamptons in St Albans created in honour of Jamie Reynolds. Picture: Roxanne Holland

Most Read

St Albans to celebrate World Car Free Day

Seven roads in St Albans will be closed on Sunday in honour of World Car Free Day. Picture: Harry Rutter

Two in hospital following serious St Albans crash

Police, fire, ambulance and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash in St Albans

Pub in the Park will be coming back to St Albans after success of inaugural event

Pub in the Park.

Man hurt in serious crash in Hemel Hempstead this morning

Police are at the crash on St Agenells Lane, Hemel, this morning. Picture: Archant

St Albans estate agent honoured with window display

The window display at Hamptons in St Albans created in honour of Jamie Reynolds. Picture: Roxanne Holland

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

FA Cup: St Albans City 2 Worthing 2 - player ratings

Joe Iaciofano scores St Albans City's first goal against Worthing in the FA Cup. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Creators of business zone in St Albans and Hemel Hempstead holding strategy consultation

Mark Bretton heads the Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership

Rugby World Cup: Ups, down and player ratings as England beat Tonga

England's Manu Tuilagi (right) celebrates scoring his sides second try with George Ford during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool C match at Sapporo Dome. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

St Albans Macmillan coffee mornings to raise money for people with cancer

macmillan

Lane closure on M1 Junction 8 slip road after crash

There has been a crash on the M1 at the J8 southbound entry slip. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists