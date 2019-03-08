FA Cup: St Albans City 2 Worthing 2 - player ratings

Joe Iaciofano scores St Albans City's first goal against Worthing in the FA Cup. Picture: JIM STANDEN Archant

One league above and even despite their troubles in the league St Albans City would have fancied their chances in the FA Cup tie at Clarence Park against Worthing. However, a late goal meant a 2-2 draw and a replay on Tuesday. Herts Advertiser's Neil Metcalfe ran the rule over the Saints performance.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Zane Banton in action for St Albans City against Jalen Jones of Worthing in the FA Cup. Picture: JIM STANDEN Zane Banton in action for St Albans City against Jalen Jones of Worthing in the FA Cup. Picture: JIM STANDEN

St Albans City:

St Albans City look to defend a cross against Worthing in the FA Cup. Picture: JIM STANDEN St Albans City look to defend a cross against Worthing in the FA Cup. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Dean Snedker: 9 - Seems to regularly keep St Albans in the game with a series of important saves. The ones he pulled out of the hat in this contest were not only just as important but were straight out of the sensational bracket too.

Joe Howe: 6 - Showed some decent touches but never grabbed hold of the game by the scruff of the neck. Solid enough though.

Tom Bender: 6 - A hip injury ended his game at half-time. Up until then he was his usual dependable self with a number of crosses from deep positions.

David Longe-King: 5 - Unnecessarily got involved in a melee which earned him a booking and could have ended far worse. Needs to cut that out of his game and quickly. Speed and strength get him out of holes but also needs to work on his positioning.

James Kaloczi: 5 - Will still be mulling over that final minute and that backpass. Hopefully will be fully aware that should have been lumped into the stand. Again, comfortable with high balls but occasionally gets caught out of position.

Andronicos Georgiou: 7 - A good debut. Showed plenty of good touches and glimpses as to why he is a pro footballer and his goal was beautifully taken. Ran out of steam and needed replaced but when he's up to full fitness, can hopefully be an attacking threat.

Bobson Bawling: 6 - Really hard one this. His work-rate is top of the class but his decision making and end product often lacks the required prize for that effort. Second half was one of his better showings but a silly pass at the end when City needed to keep the ball cannot be overlooked.

Taylor Miles: 7 - Guilty of a poor clearance which lead to Worthing's first but had a decent game bar that. Seconds before he had done superbly well to prevent a good chance. Always involved and a willing worker. Getting better, just needs to reduce the unforced errors eve more than he has.

Joe Iaciofano: 7 - Has this uncanny, Gary Lineker-esque ability to be in the right place at the right time which leads to goals. This was one of those days and even if he wasn't hugely involved for the rest of the game, he is in the squad to score. Long may it continue.

Scott Shulton: 7 - Great to see him back and showed what Saints have been missing with an all-action display. Adds a bit of steel to the middle of the park and with more games, his influence will surely grow.

Solomon Nwabuokei: 6 - The opposite of Shulton. His return was much more low key and looked lost at times. Did get into some good positions but frustratingly never pulled the trigger when it seemed the more suitable option.

Substitutes:

Zane Banton: - Delighted to back, that you could see by his energetic running, but maybe needed a cooler head at times.

Oli Sprague: 6 - Half-time replacement for Bender. Steady away without anything spectacular.

Albert Adu: - Late introduction with little time to impress.