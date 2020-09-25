St Albans City drawn at home in the FA Cup with Hertfordshire rivals set to visit Clarence Park

The draw for the second qualifying round of the 2020-2021 FA Cup has been made. Picture: NICK POTTS/PA PA Wire/PA Images

St Albans City will be hoping they are not on the end of cup upset after being drawn at home in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Canaries will face Hertfordshire rivals Hitchin Town on October 3 at Clarence Park.

Saints play in the National League South, one level higher than Hitchin, but unlike their visitors they have not started their league campaign yet.

Mark Burke’s men opened up the Southern League Premier Division Central season with a 5-1 win at home to Alvechurch before beating Needham Market 3-0 in the first qualifying round on Monday.

This will be St Albans’ first competitive game but their expected league start on October 6 could be postponed due to the latest coronavirus guidelines and the prevention of fans to watch step two games and above.

No decision has yet been conveyed but it is expected the lack of a crowd will extend to FA Cup games at Clarence Park.

Saints went out to Weymouth in the third qualifying round last year and have not reached the first round proper since the 2016-2017 season.

Hitchin made that stage two years ago but lost 2-1 to Maidstone United in the same third qualifying round last time out.