Advanced search

St Albans City drawn at home in the FA Cup with Hertfordshire rivals set to visit Clarence Park

PUBLISHED: 13:23 25 September 2020

The draw for the second qualifying round of the 2020-2021 FA Cup has been made. Picture: NICK POTTS/PA

The draw for the second qualifying round of the 2020-2021 FA Cup has been made. Picture: NICK POTTS/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

St Albans City will be hoping they are not on the end of cup upset after being drawn at home in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.

The Canaries will face Hertfordshire rivals Hitchin Town on October 3 at Clarence Park.

Saints play in the National League South, one level higher than Hitchin, but unlike their visitors they have not started their league campaign yet.

Mark Burke’s men opened up the Southern League Premier Division Central season with a 5-1 win at home to Alvechurch before beating Needham Market 3-0 in the first qualifying round on Monday.

This will be St Albans’ first competitive game but their expected league start on October 6 could be postponed due to the latest coronavirus guidelines and the prevention of fans to watch step two games and above.

No decision has yet been conveyed but it is expected the lack of a crowd will extend to FA Cup games at Clarence Park.

Saints went out to Weymouth in the third qualifying round last year and have not reached the first round proper since the 2016-2017 season.

Hitchin made that stage two years ago but lost 2-1 to Maidstone United in the same third qualifying round last time out.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans City drawn at home in the FA Cup with Hertfordshire rivals set to visit Clarence Park

The draw for the second qualifying round of the 2020-2021 FA Cup has been made. Picture: NICK POTTS/PA

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey starts Christmas shopping in St Albans

Ed Davey, Emma Bustamante of Cositas Gifts, and St Albans MP Daisy Cooper.

Complaint payments about children’s services go from £550 to £10,870 in Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire County Council has had to make payments after complaints to the ombudsman. Picture: PEXELS

Harpenden and Batchwood bowls clubs enjoy great end to a difficult season

Bowls on the green at Harpenden Bowling Club.

Million pound houses selling fast in St Albans and Harpenden

Million pound-plus homes are being snapped up fast in St Albans, Harpenden and Berkhamsted. Picture: Getty Images/Fuse