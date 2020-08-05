Advanced search

No replays in the FA Cup qualifying rounds as plan for competitions announced

PUBLISHED: 12:42 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:42 05 August 2020

Shaun Lucien and Percy Kiangebeni were on target as St Albans City beat Bridport in the FA Cup in 2017. Picture: BOB WALKLEY

Archant

St Albans City will have to do something they haven’t done in almost three years if they are to enjoy success in the FA Cup – win at the first time of asking.

The flagship competition is set to start on September 1 with the extra-preliminary round but in announcing the details, the FA also said that there will be no replays in the qualifying stages this year to help clubs with any fixture congestion due to the delayed start.

You have to go back to September 2017 and a 2-1 win over Bridport to find the last time Saints progressed without the need for a second game.

They enter at the second qualifying round stage on October 3.

The draw for the first two stages, which will see Colney Heath, Harpenden Town and London Colney enter, as well as more details for the FA Trophy and FA Vase, will be made on Tuesday, August 18.

City’s entry into the FA Trophy will come on December 5 with the newly ordered second round proper, still six rounds from the final at Wembley.

