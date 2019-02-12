Ewington promises goals will come after making Saints debut

James Ewington made his debut for St Albans City against Truro City. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Copyright - Leigh Page 2019

James Ewington says it has been “a hell of a year” but he is convinced that he can bring his incredible goalscoring talents to the National South.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

David Moyo rises highest for St Albans City against Truro. Picture: LEIGH PAGE David Moyo rises highest for St Albans City against Truro. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Twelve months ago he was playing for Harpenden Town in a 0-0 draw at Holmer Green, one of the very few games last season where he failed to score.

Dave Diedhiou celebrates his late equaliser. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Dave Diedhiou celebrates his late equaliser. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

His final tally of 47 was enough to take him from the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division outfit and up to the Isthmian League with Division One Northwood.

Dave Diedhiou enjoys his late equaliser. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Dave Diedhiou enjoys his late equaliser. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

It wasn’t the end of his amazing scoring run though and after 14 goals in the opening two months of this season he was soon on the move up the levels again, arriving at Southern League Premier Division Walton Casuals.

David Moyo is denied by the outstretched Truro keeper Harvey Rivers. Picture: LEIGH PAGE David Moyo is denied by the outstretched Truro keeper Harvey Rivers. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

And yet still the goals didn’t dry up.

David Moyo's header just before half-time was ruled out for a push by Dave Diedhiou, seen on the left. Picture: LEIGH PAGE David Moyo's header just before half-time was ruled out for a push by Dave Diedhiou, seen on the left. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

An outstanding 27 goals in 30 games was enough to alert a number of sides at step two, with St Albans the team to take a punt on him.

Michael Clark in action against Truro City. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Michael Clark in action against Truro City. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

“It seems a million miles apart,” he admitted when asked to consider his journey over the last 12 months. “It’s been a hell of a year.”

Dave Diedhiou heads toward goal. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Dave Diedhiou heads toward goal. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

“Last season with Harpenden was fantastic but I never expected to end up here.

“This season started off blistering with Northwood and when I moved to Walton it just continued.

“Long may it go on and hopefully it does.”

His played the full 90 minutes against Truro and although he couldn’t get on the scoresheet, he feels it is just a matter of time.

“I’ve always believed in my own ability,” he said. “I’ve always known I can do it but it was just a case of getting that season with Harpenden under my belt.

“It’s just come late on. I was 27 when that happened but there’s no reason why I can’t kick on again.

“It was good to play on Saturday and get my teeth into it.

“We’ll go from here and work hard.”

And despite some feeling the step up could prove difficult, Ewington feels that the difference between step five and step two isn’t as pronounced as all that.

He said: “It was tough and they defended really well but there were no massive differences.

“It was a little bit quicker, a little bit more physical but I just never got a sniff.

“I’ve 11 games left so if I can grab half-a-dozen goals that will be brilliant. Anything else is a bonus.

“I’ll work hard and try to score. That’s my job and that’s what I’m here to do so we’ll see how it goes.”