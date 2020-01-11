Allinson furious with centre-halves after St Albans City rescue draw at Eastbourne Borough

Ian Allinson launched a scathing attack on his two centre-halves after St Albans City had to rescue a 3-3 draw away to Eastbourne Borough with a goal in the second minute of stoppage time.

Michael Clark (right) was one of those to bear the brunt of St Albans City manager Ian Allinson's anger after the draw with Eastbourne Borough.

David Longe-King and Michael Clark were the two to bear the brunt of the manager's ire after what he felt was a lack on concentration for the hosts' second and third goals.

His mood wasn't helped either by the fact that Eastbourne played for over 70 minutes with 10 men following the sending off of Dean Cox.

And he says he expects to see a much better performance in training and against Maidstone United on Saturday otherwise they may be for the chop.

Allinson said: "Two long balls have gone between the centre halves and they haven't done their jobs. That's a worry. That shouldn't be happening.

"Jefferson Louis and Sam Merson have had to fight all game because Eastbourne's defenders have wanted to defend properly.

Ours haven't. They are only dealing with one forward after the sending off and the two of them should be capable of dealing with it.

"I'm not one who goes for players very often. I take it collectively, the first person to blame usually is myself, but the two centre-halves have to take a lot of responsibility.

"They have to look at themselves and I have to look at their performance.

"We defended really poorly and players don't like the home truths as they don't think they've done anything wrong.

"But if they don't learn and don't listen to what they're being told or think that they are better than me or Chris Winton or this football club then there is going to be no place for them here."

Saints had taken the lead on 10 minutes through Joe Iaciofano before Nick Wheeler equalised a minute before Cox's dismissal.

And that's how it stayed until a barnstorming finale to the game.

Tom Bender missed a penalty on 77 minutes and then a minute later Greg Luer put Sports in front.

Sam Merson's first goal of the season dragged Saints level but the match seemed lost when Stephane Bomelenga pounced in the 91st minute.

However, James Kaloczi equalised a minute later although Allinson was finding it hard to find any joy.

"In the end you have to say we're grateful for the draw," admitted the boss.

"The sending off didn't seem to affect them but it did affect us, certainly for the last 25 minutes of the first half.

"We were really slow, ponderous. It looked like we'd took our foot off the pedal again and it looked like we were comfortable keeping the ball but going nowhere.

"We've had to give them a roasting at half-time just to get them on the front foot and just to get them higher up the park and moving the ball quicker.

"For long periods it wasn't good enough and we've got away with it.

"I'm pleased we've got a point but I'm quite worried at how the performance was."