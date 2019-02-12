Advanced search

‘Dream move’ for James Ewington as he clinches move to St Albans City

PUBLISHED: 13:14 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 21 February 2019

St Albans City have signed former Harpenden Town striker James Ewington. Picture: Karyn Haddon

James Ewington has hailed signing for St Albans City as “a dream move”.

The 29-year-old joins from Walton Casuals after a whirlwind 18 months, which started with him clinching the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division golden boot at Harpenden Town moving to Casuals via Northwood.

Speaking on the St Albans City website, Ewington said: “It was obvious that the amount of goals I’ve scored had been creating quite a bit of attention.

“Clubs were always monitoring the situation but when I heard that my hometown club were interested, it ticked all the boxes for me so it’s been fantastic to sign for St Albans City.

“I’d already committed to playing for Walton Casuals on Tuesday but I finally managed to sit down with Ian [Allinson] and Lawrence [Levy] on Wednesday night where they spoke at length about their vision for the club.

“It totally mirrored my own ambitions so it was a no-brainer for me and I can’t wait to get started.

“Naturally it’s going to be a challenge competing in a higher division but I’ve got faith in my ability and the confidence is high and that’s what you need to score goals at any level.

“There’s still plenty of points on offer and our goal is to get into those play-off places so hopefully I can contribute an important part in that.”

Saints boss Ian Allinson said: “This is a massive signing for us. It would be foolish to imply that James is the missing piece of the puzzle but he comes in with a real eye for goal and that talent to change games.

“He’s exactly what we need at this stage of proceedings. He’s undoubtedly deserved his chance and in all fairness he’s going to provide us with something different, I’m really excited about the signing.

“He’s a local lad and it’s been great to see the response on social media about the player and we believe we’ve got a real talent on our hands and he’ll play a very important part in the final 12 games of the season.”

