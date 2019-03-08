Decision to move Ewington on was the players’ own says St Albans City boss
PUBLISHED: 13:12 29 March 2019
Ian Allinson says the decision to let James Ewington go was down to the players himself – but it allowed him to snap up one extra player.
The former Harpenden man lasted just five games, making three starts, but has opted to return to Walton Casuals in the Southern Premier League South Division where he scored in Saturday’s defeat to Dorchester Town.
Allinson said: “It was James’ decision but he did it the right way. He spoke to me and said he needed to be playing every week at his age and wanted to finish the season off at Walton Casuals.
“It did free up a bit more of the budget and allow us to bring in both James Kaloczi from Kingstonian and Scott Shulton from Hemel Hempstead, and their performances were good against Gloucester.”
The City boss says their introduction will probably be the last for this season.
He said: “We’re not in a position to bring anybody else in. The deadline is Thursday and if we do, it will have to happen very quickly but I’ve got nobody in mind.”