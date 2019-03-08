One in, one staying as squad grows at St Albans City

Dean Snedker has signed on for a third season at St Albans City. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

St Albans City have made another summer signing while also persuading one of their standout performers from last season to stay at Clarence Park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dean Snedker of St Albans saves a penalty for St Albans City against Torquay United. Picture: DANNY LOO Dean Snedker of St Albans saves a penalty for St Albans City against Torquay United. Picture: DANNY LOO

Goalkeeper Dean Snedker will enter a third year at the National League South side with supporters hoping he can recreate the form of the second half of last season when he was in inspired form.

So good were his performances they brought both international and club recognition.

He lifted the Saints players' player award for the second season running and was selected by England C manager Paul Fairclough to play in a side against Bedfordshire FA at Kenilworth Road, part of the association's anniversary celebrations.

The new face is right-back Joe Howe who joins having spent the last two years at Hemel Hempstead Town.

Ironically that was to replace Ben Herd, which he will do again following the former Aldershot man's move into management at Hertford Town.

Howe has spent most of his career at Ebbsfleet where he made 234 appearances but since then he has also enjoyed spells at Bromley and Leatherhead before joining the Tudors.

Howe follows David Longe-King and Solomon Nwaboukei, both having signed from Biggleswade Town, Taylor Miles and Oli Sprague as new signings at Clarence Park and City boss Ian Allinson believes the pieces of the puzzle are finally starting to fall into place.

He said: "We've got ourselves two quality players here but it's been exceptionally tough this time around to compete with all the money that's being splashed about in this division.

"Obviously Dean is a fantastic player and you only have to look at the accolades he's won during his time here to tell you exactly how highly he's thought of.

"So to get him on board for another season really is a massive boost for us.

"Joe is more than established at this level. You don't have the career he's had by going through the motions. He's a top-class defender with good energy and that is exactly the type of player we're trying to attract.

"We can't compete on a financial level with some clubs but we can offer players the opportunity to play good football for a very good team in front of superb supporters, so we know those players who sign for the club are doing so for the right reasons."