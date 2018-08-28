Advanced search

David Noble wins St Albans City’s player of the month for November

PUBLISHED: 09:43 05 December 2018

David Noble has been named St Albans City's player of the month for November. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

David Noble has finally broken Ben Wyatt’s monopoly by being named St Albans City’s player of the month for November.

David Noble in action for St Albans City against Hungerford Town. Picture: Karyn HaddonDavid Noble in action for St Albans City against Hungerford Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The young wing-back had won the first three awards this year but the performances of the Saints skipper during a difficult month have been enough to end that run.

Noble will receive his Harpenden Construction Limited-sponsored award on Saturday prior to the game against Wealdstone.

Doing the honours will be long-standing City supporters Michael Cheshire and Ryan Mann, on behalf of The Courtyard Cafe in Hatfield Road, who are the November sponsors.

