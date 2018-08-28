David Noble wins St Albans City’s player of the month for November

David Noble has been named St Albans City's player of the month for November. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Copyright - Leigh Page 2018

David Noble has finally broken Ben Wyatt’s monopoly by being named St Albans City’s player of the month for November.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

David Noble in action for St Albans City against Hungerford Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon David Noble in action for St Albans City against Hungerford Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The young wing-back had won the first three awards this year but the performances of the Saints skipper during a difficult month have been enough to end that run.

Noble will receive his Harpenden Construction Limited-sponsored award on Saturday prior to the game against Wealdstone.

Doing the honours will be long-standing City supporters Michael Cheshire and Ryan Mann, on behalf of The Courtyard Cafe in Hatfield Road, who are the November sponsors.