David Moyo ready for challenge after signing for Hamilton Academical

PUBLISHED: 10:38 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:55 31 July 2019

David Moyo has left St Albans City and joined Scottish Premiership outfit Hamilton Academical. Picture: DANNY LOO

David Moyo has followed in the footsteps of another former St Albans City man by signing for Hamilton Academical.

David Moyo playing for St Albans City against Torquay United. Picture: DANNY LOODavid Moyo playing for St Albans City against Torquay United. Picture: DANNY LOO

Kieran Monlouis was the first to make that trip last season and although his time north of the border didn't last too long, the striker who scored 14 times in 49 appearances for the Saints, is confident he can be a success at the Premiership club.

Speaking to Accies TV, Moyo said: "I've just got to adjust. I'm back in full-time football and hopefully training every day improves me as a player.

"You have to believe in yourself and believe in what you're about. That's exactly what I will bring to the table and hopefully I can help the team."

The move came as a surprise to most and Moyo, who has also had a trial at National League Yeovil Town this summer, included himself in that number.

He said: "Brian Rice [the manager] came to a game and saw me out of nowhere and now I'm here.

"The boys have taken me in and I've been around the town a bit. I like it here and can see me settling."

