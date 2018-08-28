Advanced search

David Moyo lifts the St Albans City player of the month award for December

PUBLISHED: 13:46 09 January 2019

David Moyo scores against Eastbourne, one of the three goals that helped him win the St Albans City player of the month award for December. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

David Moyo scores against Eastbourne, one of the three goals that helped him win the St Albans City player of the month award for December. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Three goals has helped earn David Moyo the St Albans City player of the month award.

The striker bagged both goals in the 2-1 win over Hemel Hempstead Town on Boxing Day and also scored the winner four days earlier when Saints came from behind to win by the same score at Eastbourne.

That was enough for him to lift the Harpenden Construction Limited award.

He will be presented with his prize prior to City’s National League South game with high-flying Woking on Saturday, January 19.

Doing the honours will be Lee Wood, the managing director of Ember Designs who sponsor the December 2018 trophy.

David Moyo lifts the St Albans City player of the month award for December

