David Longe-King swaps St Albans City for Newport County

PUBLISHED: 17:33 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:37 20 August 2020

David Longe-King in action for St Albans City. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans City defender David Longe-King has signed a one-year professional deal with League Two Newport County.

The centre-half returned to Clarence Park last summer having originally started his career with the club.

He didn’t sign a new deal though with the hope he could make it further up the pyramid and that has now come true.

Speaking on County’s website the 25-year-old said: “It’s always been my dream to become a professional footballer and I’m here now but now I’ve got to work even harder than I already have this season.

“The club has had some great cup runs in the last few seasons, and I followed them closely when they got knocked out of the FA Cup against Manchester City two seasons ago.

“I can already see that there’s a real togetherness in this group and I’m delighted to be here.

“I can’t wait to see all the fans when they are allowed back into the stadium.”

Longe-King made 40 appearances last season, scoring once, and has also played for Hendon, Biggleswade Town and England C.

Newport manager Michael Flynn said: “David is a strong defender who has impressed during the time he has been training with us over the last few weeks.

“He’s settled in well and raring to go ahead of the new season. He will be a great addition to this football club.”

