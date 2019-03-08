Advanced search

More mature and confident Longe-King looking to help St Albans into play-off race

PUBLISHED: 13:40 02 August 2019

David Longe-King of St Albans clears the ball during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019

David Longe-King of St Albans clears the ball during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Expect a much more mature person and players says David Longe-King after the centre-half returned to St Albans City after a number of seasons away.

David Longe-King of St Albans during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019

His first spell at the club was as a youngster when he made eight appearances.

He departed in 2015 but after a fantastic year with Lee Allinson's Biggleswade Town last season alerted a number of National South and National League clubs.

And Ian Allinson made sure it was a homecoming for the 24-year-old, one he is already enjoying.

St Albans City's David Longe-King played for England C against Estonia. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY

He said: "It's good to be back at St Albans. I saw some fans the other week who remembered me from the first time which was nice.

"I've matured a lot since the last time I was at the club.

"I've gone and played 200 plus games before I've returned so I'm more than capable and ready to go."

St Albans City's David Longe-King played for England C against Estonia. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY

He returns to a club determined to finally go one better after finishing just outside of the play-offs for both of the last two seasons.

And Longe-King believes that with the squad assembled they have a very good chance of doing just that.

"It's a good group of boys and I think we'll do well this year," he said.

"Pre-season doesn't dictate how we'll do in the season ahead, it's all about fitness.

"It's nice to win obviously but you could win them all in pre-season and then lose the first 10 in the season itself.

"It's a strong league this year and there are a couple of teams who are full-time.

"But I think we'll be up there and in and around it.

"St Albans are always in and around it every season, we look strong and I think we'll do well."

Longe-King's form during his time at Langford Road not only earned admiring glances from potential suitors and earned him a move back to Clarence Park, but it also saw him called up for England C as they played in Estonia.

That is something that will stick with him for many years to come.

"It was an unreal experience," he gushed. "Everything was done for me. The kit was ready, the tracksuit was there, breakfast, it was an amazing experience.

"It really hit me when I was walking out, I nearly cried. Then I heard the national anthem."

"Hopefully I can get another call-up."

More mature and confident Longe-King looking to help St Albans into play-off race

David Longe-King of St Albans clears the ball during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019

