Dave Diedhiou insists St Albans City have enough quality to get promoted this year

Dave Diedhiou is confident of more celebrations this season. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Copyright - Leigh Page 2019

Dave Diedhiou believes the playing standard at St Albans City this season can get them promoted.

The big defensive midfield player impressed last season after joining from Hendon and he believes that this year's summer business will take the club up a notch.

And that is a belief forged even though the incoming players like Taylor Miles, Bobson Bawling and Rhys Murrell-Williamson are all attack minded, something that could make the defensive job at Clarence Park a little harder.

"Yeah, it does put a lot of pressure on us," he said with a knowing smile. "But we're working on it.

"We're also doing a lot of work on finishing though and we're all capable of scoring goals, from the strikers through to us defenders.

"We're aiming to win promotion this year, or at least make the play-offs.

"Getting there will be tough but that's the aim.

"We tried it last year and just missed out on the final day but this year we've got enough quality in the team to be promoted."

Where he plays is yet to be decided, with manager Ian Allinson fielding him in numerous positions during the course of last season.

Diedhiou is just happy to play but knows where he would opt for if he had a choice.

He said: "I'm available for every position if I'm honest. If Ian needs me in midfield I'll be there to do a job. Same goes for if it's right-back or centre-half or anywhere else.

"But I'm naturally a central midfielder and that's where I love to play."

Right-back was the position he come on into against Watford U23s on Wednesday night in a match that finished in an entertaining 2-2 draw after goals from Sam Merson and Joe Iaciofano.

Diedhiou said: "We nullified the way they play and then hit them on the counter and put in a few crosses that had them on the back foot.

"They had to defend a bit but they are very good players and if you let them play, they'll hurt you.

And before that pre-season match Diedhiou was involved with leading the warm-up, as he turns one eye to a potential career change further down the line.

"It's something I'm keen to do and something I'm keen to integrate myself into," he admitted.

"I'm trying to get into coaching and leading the warm-up will give me that little bit of experience for if and when I do decide to be a coach.

"I've been doing it since last year and I enjoy it. And the boys buy into it too and help me.

"I will have to get the coaching badges done, I haven't done them yet, but at the moment I'm just focussing on being a player.

"Once I've decided to stop playing then I'll concentrate on the coaching."